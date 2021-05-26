Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 26, 2021

Restaurant brings world’s best golf courses to Alpharetta:

We’re less than a month away from Father’s Day — and if your dad’s a golfer, what could be a better gift than giving him the chance to play on some of the world’s most famous courses?

That can happen, thanks to a unique new restaurant and entertainment facility in Alpharetta (and don’t worry, no passports or plane tickets are required!).

Fairway Social Alpharetta is an 11,000-square-foot restaurant and game space that opened earlier this month on South Main Street. Fitted with several Full Swing golf simulator bays, visitors can choose from a menu of iconic golf courses (we’re talking dozens of them!) on which to practice their swing, along with taking on various other athletic challenges ranging from soccer to football to Zombie Dodgeball. And not all the golf at Fairway Social is virtual; the facility’s Back Nine Putting Experience allows golfers of all abilities to tackle nine holes right on the property.

Speaking of menus, Fairway Social Alpharetta features a trio of dining spaces; The Tee Room is a full-service dining room, Par Bar serves up craft cocktails and is outfitted with big-screen TVs, and Over Par Bar is a rooftop patio that hosts live music and events. Entrees (or Drivers, as they’re called on the menu) include the Country Club Cheeseburger, the Triple Decker Club House Sandwich, and a Back 9 BBQ Sandwich featuring slow-smoked pork and sweet vinegar and pepper sauce.

Fairway Social Alpharetta is located at 240 South Main Street in Alpharetta and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For information on booking a bay or time on the putting experience — and to check out the menu — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a little competitive on the green!

"The Masked Singer" season 5 finale preview:

It's been another fantastic season of FOX's "The Masked Singer!" Fans tuned in weekly to witness some of their favorite celebs be unmasked. Some were totally obvious, while others were definitely a shock. Milliken Paul had the chance to speak to show judges, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke. They dished on some of their favorite moments and even kept a huge secret from Paul. The season finale of "The Masked Singer" airs tonight on at 8 on FOX.

Fox Soul and Next Atlanta's George Chidi discusses tonight's topic for the "Tammi Mac Late Show":

Tonight on the "Tammi Mac Late Show," New York Times columnist Charles Blow will serve as the guest. Tonight's topic with George Chidi will focus on the reason that more Black people may be moving to South. Blow is a good person to have this discussion with because he moved from up north to Atlanta. To hear more on this conversation you can tune in to the Tammi Mac Late Show tonight at 11 p.m. on Fox Soul. Click here for more information.

Dan Abrams talks being executive producer of "Court Cam Presents Under Oath":

The latest crime show on A&E tells the story of a crime from the unique lens of the accused as they take the witness stand. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from first-hand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with the contentious cross-examination to the final verdict. In addition to interviews with key members of the investigation, the series features original video from law enforcement, surveillance camera footage, 911 audio recordings, digital forensic evidence, and some exclusive interviews and responses from the defendants themselves, to provide an in-depth look at dozens of raw and real cases.

In addition to the new show on A&E, Abrams will also be releasing a new book, "Kennedy's Avenger." He's working on a Lifetime movie, "Gone Mom," and a new Lifetime documentary "Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer and Fotis Dulos Case." You can keep up with Dan Abrams on social media @DanAbrams. "Court Cam Presents Under Oath" premieres on Wednesday, June 2, at 10 p.m. For more information click here.

Majic 107.5 host Maria More joins us with 3 tips to undo unhealthy (pandemic) habits:

"Crime Scene Kitchen" kicks off on FOX 5 and Sharon Lawson talks to hosts Joel McHale and Judge Yolanda Gampp about the unique baking show:


