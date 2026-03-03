Deadly Duluth Highway traffic crash | What we know

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Officers with the Duluth Police Department investigate the scene of a fatal crash to determine the cause of the collision near the intersection of Duluth Highway and Frankie Lane on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police are investigating a deadly crash along Duluth Highway just west of downtown Duluth.

What we know:

The crash happened near the intersection of Frankie Lane near Duluth High School.

According to the Duluth Police Department, one person died in the collision.

Traffic was diverted for about two hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

The name and age of the person killed has not been released.

The investigation continues.