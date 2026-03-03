Buckhead apartment building evacuated due to dangerous carbon monoxide levels

The Brief A Buckhead apartment building was evacuated following the detection of elevated carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters successfully located and contained the source of the leak before ventilating the structure. One individual required medical evaluation at the scene for potential carbon monoxide exposure.



A Buckhead apartment building was evacuated for a time late Tuesday night due to a carbon monoxide alarm.

What we know:

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Pharr Court South.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters are investigating elevated carbon monoxide levels.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

One person was evaluated at the scene for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

Crews are ventilating the building while they continue to investigate the source.

Firefighters say they were able to finally locate the source and contain it.

Once readings were back to a safe level, residents were allowed back inside the apartments.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many residents were displaced by the evacuation.