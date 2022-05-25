Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 25, 2022

Croquet brings "mallet madness" to Buckhead community:

In case you didn’t know, Saturday, June 4 is National Croquet Day. And if your idea of croquet involves a rusty old set that sat in your parents’ garage for decades, maybe it’s time to reintroduce yourself to the popular sport.

This morning, we spent some time at Buckhead’s Peachtree Hills Place — an active community for those 55 and older — which happens to house a pair of regulation-sized natural turfgrass croquet lawns. In fact, community members there formed the Peachtree Hills Place Croquet Club in 2019, using the lawns for competitive play, private instruction, and social activities (including weekly Wine & Wickets sessions!). The club even has its very own mascot: Striker!

Here in the United States, croquet is governed by the United States Croquet Association (USCA), which was organized in 1977 and operates today with a mission to promote and develop the sport across the country. There are various styles of croquet played around the world, but the basic premise involves using mallets to hit balls through hoops (or, wickets) which are anchored into the grass.

Since National Croquet Day will be here before we know it, we decided to spend the morning getting some tips from the pros at Peachtree Hills Place and honing our skills on the lawn! Click the video player in this article for a peek at how we did!

Fresh on DeK Mobile Farmer's Market: With increased food prices and shortages, to the lack of fresh fruit and produce in some of our neighborhoods, Commissioner Patrick is pleased to have the Pleasantdale area of DeKalb County selected as the next site for Fresh on DeK. The multifaceted event series begins on May 24 and will be held at Pleasantdale Park. For more information click here.

Joseph Dixon of Bravo's "Love Match Atlanta": The show is A glimpse into the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers and the competitive and drama-filled social scene of Atlanta's exclusive matchmaking industry. Each of the matchmakers, who are both friends and frenemies, use their distinct methodology, charm and skill while competing for the hearts and dollars of Black Atlanta's most eligible singles. Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar. "Love Match" airs Sunday nights at 9 on Bravo. Click here for more information.

Maria More talks mental health and weight loss: Maria gives information on what role digital distractions play and more. Keep up with Maria More from 10 a.m. til 3 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5 Follow her on Instagram @mariamore

Pet of the Day: Three-year-old Terrier mix Baxter would be a terrific adventure buddy as he is very active, kind to all, and walks great on a leash. For more information visit Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, or click here.