Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 22, 2020

Atlanta Botanical Garden reopens to general public: After being shut down for a little more than two months, one of Atlanta’s top attractions is preparing to re-open to the general public this weekend. WEB LINK: https://atlantabg.org

Dekalb County hosting drive-thru food distribution: DeKalb County is lending a helping hand to residents who have limited access to healthy food.

Hip Hop Icon Doug E. Fresh introduces new initiative amid pandemic: Hip Hop Public Health the national nonprofit organization that's dedicated to fostering positive health behavior change through the power of music has launched the 20 Seconds or More initiative. It's a new intitiative to encourage hand washing and other safety protocols. There is a three minute music video featuring 40 famous entertainers, political leaders and more, to help pass the message along. To view the video click here.

ChooseATL offers help for those searching for work during the Coronavirus pandemic: The unemployment rate in Georgia has hit an all high time. If your're out work, you aren't alone but there's hope. Deisha Barnett with the Metro Atlanta Chamber joins us with more about ChooseATL a place for resources and help . Click here for more on ChooseAtl.

Praise 102.5 's Darlene McCoy joins us via Skype to talk about the good and bad qualities of quarantine releationships. For more information on Darlene McCoy or Praise 102.5 click here.

Atlanta actor Atkins Estimond joins Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford to talk about "Hightown." He is an Atlanta actor who is quickly making a name for himself and he plays a gangster in the new series on Starz, "Hightown." For more information on "Hightown" click here. To get social with Atkins Estimond follow him on Instagram @AtkinsEstimond .