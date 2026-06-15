Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 21, 2026

Paul previews the Atlanta Jazz Festival: This year’s festival is set to run Saturday, May 23rd through Monday, May 25th in Piedmont Park, and Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Donnie will perform his acclaimed 2001 debut album "The Colored Section" in entirety starting at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. This is the 49th year for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which launched in 1978 and has hosted luminaries including Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, and Nina Simone.



Raven Symone' talks new home collection and longevity in Hollywood: Raven-Symone' wants to bring comfort to our home through her new collection with Jaxx. She talks with Alyse about the new collection, the inspiration and her longevity in Hollywood. For more on her home collection, click here.



Side Dish on Fox Soul: Headkrack dishes on the latest in entertainment headlines. Netflix has a Michael Jackson docuseries in the works, Chelsea Handler wasn't feeling the Kevin Hart roast, and Harry Styles is apologizing to fans.

Gary Sinise & Patricia Horoho on the National Memorial Day Concert: Co-hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy-Award-winner Gary Sinise, who are long-time supporters of veterans’ causes and our troops in active service, the 37th annual event brings us together to honor the courage and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, their families and to pay tribute to all who have given their lives in service to our nation. The concert will air on Georgia Public Broadcast network at 8pm, and then an encore presentation at 9:30pm, on Memorial Day.

Tailor Payton on events happening around Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend: It's a busy holiday weekend, and there's a lot to do around Metro Atlanta. Hungryhomegirl has you covered with all things and more. Follow her on social media @thehungryhomegirl and check out her website, here.

Erica Thomas gives tips on summer dinner parties: Dinner parties are making a major comeback as an intimate alternative to dining out. There are a few Atlanta businesses that will have you covered, whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a brunch, or a lunch with friends.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a cat named Quill for adoption. Learn more about adoption, here.