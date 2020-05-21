Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 21, 2020

Coral Hospitality resumes lodging, dining at Georgia State Parks & Lodges: The hospitality group which manages five of Georgia’s State Parks & Lodges is reopening various operations at the properties starting today, including lodging at three of the state parks and restaurants at two parks here in North Georgia.

Starting today, lodging operations have resumed at George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge in Fort Gaines, Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club in Cordele, and Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge in McRae. Those parks are managed by Coral Hospitality, which has continued limited-lodging at its two popular North Georgia properties, Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge in Dawsonville and Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen. On-site restaurants will re-open at the North Georgia parks starting today, along with limited access to some of the parks’ adventure experiences. According to Coral Hospitality, resuming these operations means the company has brought back more than 300 workers, all of whom had been furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

We spent the morning at Unicoi State Park & Lodge in Helen — a popular spot for outdoor adventurers due to its hiking trails, archery and air gun range, paddleboaring, the popular Screaming Eagle Aerial Adventures zipline and canopy course.

For more information on the activities available at Unicoi State Park & Lodge, click here.

https://www.unicoilodge.com

https://www.amicalolafallslodge.com

http://www.georgetbagbylodge.com

https://www.littleocmulgeelodge.com

https://www.lakeblackshearresort.com

The National Memorial Day Concert will once again be a star studded event and paying tribute to our troops. In it's 31st year, the salute will also honor those on the frotntlines of the Covid-19 battle. The concert will air on PBS and actor Joe Mantegna along with singer Trace Adkins join us to talk about the upcoming concert. For more information click here.

Stress and job loss: Angela Buttimer, licensed psychotherapist and mindfulness and leadership expert joins us to talk about job loss, furloughts and paycuts due to the pandemic and the stress that comes along with it. She hasmental health tips for people to get through this. For more information click here.

Samantha Harrelson demonstrates edible Patriotic centerpiece: Memorial day is just days away, and some folks will remember those they've lost in battle with some grilling, or maybe a picnic. Foodie, and event planner Samantha Harrelson gives a quick and easy centerpiece idea that people will love, and enjoy doing with their families. You can follow Samantha on Instagram @Samantha_Jane_ For instructions on how to make the Patriotic Centerpiece look below.

Things you’ll need for Fruit Tree:

- 1 medium or large styrofoam crafting cone

- 1 themed tree topper (optional)

- 1 box medium sized toothpicks

- 3 cartons of strawberries

- 2 bags of medium sized marshmallows

- 3 cartons of blueberries

Things you’ll need for Fruit Dip:

- 7 ounces marshmallow fluff

- 8 ounces cream cheese (room temp)

To assemble Fruit Tree:

Prep your fruit by washing it and slicing the green tops off of the strawberries.

1. To assemble your tree, start with the bottom level. Insert a toothpick into the desired spot and angle on the cone that you’d like. Make sure to leave at least 1 to 1 and 1/2 inches of the toothpick sticking out of the cone.

2. Once toothpick is firmly in the place you’d like it, slide a strawberry onto the toothpick with the tip facing out. Do this all the way around the cone.

3. Once you’ve added the amount of strawberries you want move onto the marshmallows. Follow the same method as the strawberries. Once you’ve moved onto the blueberries, you may want to add multiple blueberries to each toothpick in a stack.

4. Keep following this pattern all the way up the height of the cone. Feel free to play around with which patterns look best to you and to even add in other colors/fruits.

5. Add your tree topper and serve!

Fruit Dip:

1. With a handheld or stand mixer, whip together the cream cheese and marshmallow fluff until the consistency resembles a thick whipped cream.

2. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Serve alongside your fruit tree!