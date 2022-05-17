Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 17, 2022

Party for the Paws:

It’s no secret that we love pets here at Good Day Atlanta — just watch our "Pet of the Day" segment, and you’ll see how committed we are to helping pets find their forever homes. So, when we heard about an event featuring adoptable dogs happening in Brookhaven this weekend, we knew we needed to learn more!

This morning, we spent some time with the team at dog daycare and boarding facility Puppy Haven Brookhaven, getting a preview of Saturday’s Party for the Paws. The fifth-annual event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is a fundraiser for the Georgia-based Royal Animal Refuge, a nonprofit created in 2017 with a mission to save adoptable pets from overcrowded municipal shelters.

So, what’s on the schedule for the big party? Puppy Haven Brookhaven staffers say they’ll have Atlanta food truck favorite Yumbii serving up street tacos, Cereal & Cream scooping up its cereal-inspired ice cream, and Atlanta’s own Tap Truck mobile bar pouring brews. There will also be live music, a pet costume contest, and adoptable animals onsite.

While Party for the Paws is free for all human and canine attendees on Saturday, donations are encouraged, and raffle tickets will be available for sale — and organizers say all proceeds will go to Royal Animal Refuge. Puppy Haven Brookhaven is located at 2740 Caldwell Road Northeast. For more information on Puppy Haven Brookhaven, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning making some new four-legged friends!

Chef Scott Conant demos The Americano's Pasta al Pomodoro dish:

Helmed by Chef Scott Conant, The Americano is an Italian steakhouse that is described as modern in approach and Italian in spirit. Located in the recently renovated InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta, the restaurant features an elevated-yet-approachable menu that serves every taste – from fine steaks and house-made pasta to organic salads, Italian antipasti and Mediterranean seafood. The grand opening is scheduled for May 23. Chef Scott demos their Pasta al Pomodoro dish. Check out the recipe and instructions below. Check out the menu here.

Pasta AL Pomodoro

5 Plum Tomatoes, Ripe

4 garlic, cloves

½ tbps kosher salt

¼ cup Olive oil

1Tsp Chili flakes

¼ bunch Basil, Fresh

Remove core of tomatoes. Blanch tomatoes and shock in ice water. Remove skin and discard. Deseed the tomatoes and strain the liquid from the seeds through a fine mesh strainer. Reserve the liquid. Discard the seeds. Put peeled tomatoes, juice, and salt a large bowl. Mix the salt into the tomatoes and set aside. Place garlic in a saucepot and cover with the olive oil. Cook over very low heat till garlic is golden and soft. Strain and reserve oil. In a heavy bottom, large stockpot, add the infused garlic oil and chili flakes. Turn heat to low for about 2 minutes, slowly blooming the chili flakes. Add the salted tomatoes and its liquid into the pot and turn heat to medium-high. Bring to a slight boil and skim foam that rises to the top. Lower heat to medium low, or until a simmer. Smash the tomatoes with a potato masher during the cooking. Cook till reduced by ¼ about 25 -30 min plus or minus adjust seasoning with kosher salt. Remove from heat and submerge basil to infuse in the sauce as it cools down.

DOUGH (Yield 6, 5 oz servings)

9 eggs, yolks only

1 egg, whole

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ tsp salt, kosher

1/3 cup water, plus more to bring dough together

3 ¼ cup, pasta flour

1/3 cup semolina flour

Combine eggs, olive oil, salt and water whisk Combine flours and whisk For a kitchen aid set up divide this quantity in half it cannot take this amount of dough. Mix flour into wet using water to bring the dough together Let rest for 1 hr or use next day

Spaghetti Dough Rolling Procedure

Spaghetti

Slice dough half vertically. The two pieces into four pieces each. Roll a piece of dough through on #7. Fold the sheet in thirds by bringing each end towards each other (like a 3 page menu). The resulting width (from fold to fold) should equal the width of the laminator. Feed this through with the folded edges towards the side. Take the sheet and fold the sheet as you did in the previous steps. This time, feed the sheet with the folded edges towards the rollers. This will give you a nice, uniform sheet to work with. Set each sheet aside, covered, and repeat for the remaining 7 pieces of dough. Take each sheet and roll it with another. You should have 4 sheets remaining. Repeat twice more until you have one long sheet of pasta. Roll down to #5. Measure four hand-lengths and a bit (about 2") and make a cut on the end of the last length. Cut the stack in half, place one stack on top of another, and cut in half again. You should end up with two stacks of hand-length pasta sheets. Cut both stacks horizontally in half. You should end up with four stacks. Pass each sheet through the Imperia 2mm cutter; making sure each sheet isn’t either over or under floured. Over flouring causes the dough to stretch and under causes it to stick to the cutter. Portion bundles at 5oz.

To Serve

5 oz spaghetti

6 oz Pomodoro Sauce

2 Tbps Butter

6 each Basil leaves, sliced

2 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese

as needed Olive Oil

as needed Chili Flake

Drop pasta in Boiling Salted Water In separate Saute Pan, Add tomato sauce and reduce slightly, Season with chili flake and salt. When pasta is 80% Cooked, transfer to pan with sauce and a small amount of pasta water. Finish cooking the pasta in sauce, Finish with Olive oil, butter, Cheese And Basil, Toss to emulsify, Serve.

Rip Micheals talks new food show and Wild N Out Tour: "Urban Eats & Treats" is a brand-new food and travel series from HARTBEAT Studios, that follows comedian and host Rip Micheals ("Wild N Out") and his celebrity friends in search of the best food and laughs in their hometown cities. Popular Atlanta eateries Toast on Lenox, Slutty Vegan and Atlanta Breakfast Club were chosen by Jaquees, Shaquille O'Neal and Bill Bellamy as their go-to spots and are featured in three of the 12 Episode first season currently streaming on-demand in over 100 million homes via PlutoTV, Peacock, Xumo, Tubi and more. Rip will also be in Atlanta next week for the Wild N Out Live tour at Lakewood Amphitheater this Friday. For ticket information click here.

Ally Lynn talks the latest entertainment news: Sports Illustrated's latest issue represent body inclusivity. Elon Musk's 74-year-old mother is one of the models, as well as plus-sized model Yumi Nu. Ciara and Kim Kardashian are also featured. Keep up with Ally Lynn on Instagram @HeyAllyLynn

Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Today's pets are with Fur Kids. Sassy is a mixed breed senior male dog, and Nordic is a domestic short-haired male cat. For more information on these two click here.