Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 16, 2023

Museum of Illusions Atlanta:

They say "seeing is believing," but after visiting the newest attraction at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, we’re not so sure that’s true anymore!

This morning, Good Day Atlanta took viewers inside the Museum of Illusions Atlanta for a first look at this wild new destination — and if you were watching, you probably had the urge to "adjust" your television sets! That’s because everything inside the Atlantic Station location is just a little bit "off" — from tilted rooms to skewed perspectives to static images that appear to be moving, the whole idea of the museum is to have visitors questioning their surroundings and finding new ways to look at the world around them.

Opening to the public this Friday, Atlanta is the latest in a rapidly-growing list of Museum of Illusions locations, which already includes Austin, Chicago, Orlando, and several international destinations. Here at Atlantic Station, museum staffers say tickets may be purchased online or at the door — but they recommend buying in advance to guarantee entry. They also advise people to plan for a visit lasting anywhere between 45 to 90 minutes.

Museum of Illusions Atlanta is located at 264 19th Street Northwest, at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station; regular hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military, and $24 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here.

Now, there’s a reason this article is so short: you really have to see the museum to fully understand what it is. So, instead of reading about it, click the video player in this article and check out our morning exploring this strange new world!

Miss Georgia contestants prepare for the competition: The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, known earlier as the Miss Georgia Pageant, dates back to the 1940s. In 1944, B. Ed Johnson, President of the Columbus Jaycees, was a judge for an Atlanta pageant that was associated with the Southern Fair Association. This morning with spoke with Miss Atlanta Audrey Kittila, Miss Cobb County, Ludwidg Louizaire and Miss University of Georgia, Sarah Park. The Miss Georgia competition is June 14 through 17.

Courtney Ajinça hosts ATL Dining Experience: Ajinca, the co-star of VH1’s "My Celebrity Dream Wedding," has officially launched the campaign for her upcoming event in Atlanta - DINE an Immersive Vibe Dining Experience. From intimate weddings and private events for some of the biggest celebrities, Ajinca is now using her skills of creating private luxurious events to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for your everyday person to experience firsthand. Through projection mapping - a groundbreaking event technology - and luxury decor, Ajinça creates fantasy installations for DINE that evoke the seven senses and fully immerse each guest in an experience unlike no other. DINE will offer a four-course culinary experience with live entertainment, and cosmic cocktail, and interactive food presentations. The premier DINE event will take place at Ali at Lakewood in Atlanta, GA on May 27, 2023, with the theme of ‘Galactic Gardens’, and this will be the first event to kick off a series of immersive dining experiences to take place across the U.S.

Angela Buttimer on decluttering your life for mental wellness: May is National Mental Health Awareness month, and Angela Buttimer has some tips to help you be a bit more at peace.

Multi-platinum R&B singer-songwriter Lloyd performing with Ashanti on the Mable House Amphitheatre stage: Lloyd made a spectacular comeback — after a five-year hiatus — with 2016’s "Tru EP," helmed by his heartfelt RIAA Certified Platinum single of the same name, which Billboard called "the most introspective and honest material he’s ever presented." The single charted Top 20 on urban radio and has more than 100 million cumulative streams, while the official music video is currently sitting atop over 100 million views on YouTube. Lloyd first saw huge success with 2007’s "Street Love." They'll perform on Saturday, May 20.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: Jamie Foxx is said to be recovering at a facility in Chicago, and Fox has announced a new show hosted by Foxx and his daughter. Christina has all the details. Follow her on social media @msbasketball1