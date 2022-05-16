Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 16, 2022

Save The Video Store: An Immersive 90's Experience

Go back in time with Marietta's Save The Video Store, an immersive experience for people to travel back to the 1990's. Fox 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken takes you back in time to give an inside scoop on what Save The Video Store is all about. The immersive experience is set to run up until June 12 with tickets starting at $49.

Into the Film — the production company behind the acclaimed "A Night at the Opera," which opened in Los Angeles in 2017 — has just unveiled its newest immersive experience here in Atlanta, called "Save the Video Store." Set to run through June 12, the production is described as a 75-minute "immersive theatrical experience" set inside a fictional video store called MOVIEBUSTER (that kind of sounds familiar, doesn’t it?). During the experience, visitors interact with the video store’s "staff," competing for prizes and taking part in other tasks.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with those "staffers" and creator/director Erin Stegeman, who calls "Save the Video Store" something of a mix of intimate theater and escape room. The experience is being staged at shopping area The Avenue West Cobb, located at 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta. General admission tickets are $49 and VIP tickets are also available; click here for more information.

Little known fact: a certain feature reporter spent his college summer restocking the shelves at a popular video store chain, which means we had to spend some time hanging out at MOVIEBUSTER! Click the video player in this article to check out our totally rad morning there!

United States becomes first county to reach 1 million COVID deaths

As COVID-19 cases begin to surge again, the U.S. has reached a grim milestone. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to discuss the latest numbers and news about the virus.

The professional networking event Mix It Up Tour hits Atlanta

The Mix It Up Tour presented by Route Runna Managements hits Atlanta as a networking event for creatives to get live reviews, tips, tools, and contacts to push start their careers. The event is on Thursday, May 19 at 542 Courtland Street in NE Atlanta from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Celebrate National Barbecue Day with Fox 5 Atlanta

Matt Cogin from Atlanta's DBA Barbecue says the best way to celebrate National Barbecue Day is with ribs. He shows his tips and tricks to grilling a mouth-watering rack of ribs.

Melissa Carter gives 2022 Billboard Music Awards recap and

Melissa Carter, radio personnel, gives the inside scoop on some of the biggest wins and more at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Carter also gives a look at Bless Your Art, a foundation she started in honor of her mother. Carter says she wants listeners to do something artistic on May 26.

