Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 16, 2022

Time "rewinds" to the 1990s in immersive video store experience:

You remember the phrase, "Be Kind, Rewind," right? You do if you were watching movies at home in the 1980s and 1990s. And now, an interactive production company is rewinding time back about 30 years, dropping guests into a retro video store for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Into the Film — the production company behind the acclaimed "A Night at the Opera," which opened in Los Angeles in 2017 — has just unveiled its newest immersive experience here in Atlanta, called "Save the Video Store." Set to run through June 12, the production is described as a 75-minute "immersive theatrical experience" set inside a fictional video store called MOVIEBUSTER (that kind of sounds familiar, doesn’t it?). During the experience, visitors interact with the video store’s "staff," competing for prizes and taking part in other tasks.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with those "staffers" and creator/director Erin Stegeman, who calls "Save the Video Store" something of a mix of intimate theater and escape room. The experience is being staged at shopping area The Avenue West Cobb, located at 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta. General admission tickets are $49 and VIP tickets are also available; click here for more information.

Little known fact: a certain feature reporter spent his college summer restocking the shelves at a popular video store chain, which means we had to spend some time hanging out at MOVIEBUSTER! Click the video player in this article to check out our totally rad morning there!

