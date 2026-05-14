Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 14, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 14, 2026:

"Is God Is" stars talk nailing film’s challenging tone: "40 years and prayer": Two sisters go on a road trip to find their long-lost father in the new film, "Is God Is" — but don’t expect any Hallmark-style heartwarming reunions. "Is God Is" is the new dark comedy thriller written and directed Aleshea Harris and based on her stage play; the plot center on twins (played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson) ordered by their mother to hunt down and kill their abusive father.

Gout Awareness Day: Signs of uncontrolled gout are often missed. Cases on the rise, now impacting more than 12 million Americans. Glenn T., Patient Advocate Impacted by Uncontrolled Gout and Dr. Suneet Grewal, M.D., Rheumatologist, East Bay Rheumatology Medical Group tell us about warning signs and symptoms.

Jess Hilarious talks new book and upcoming comedy show in Alpharetta: ‘Til Death Do We Parent: Raising My Kid with His Dad, is the debut memoir by comedian Jess Hilarious. It humorously and honestly chronicles her journey through motherhood, breakups, and co-parenting with her son's father, Gerome. Jess also talks about her upcoming comedy show at Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta on June 5 and 6. To purchase the book and tickets to her upcoming show, click here.

5 Signs You're a Bad Communicator and Don't Know It: Most of us think we're decent communicators. We show up, we talk, we send emails. Andy Freed, chairman and author of Lead Like The Boss shares the signs that you're losing people. For more on his book, click here.

Skye Estroff shares 5 places to get frozen drinks this season: The warm weather has rolled in, and you may be looking for a delicious way to cool down. Skye Estroff gives us 5 places to get frozen drinks this season, and how to make a snowcone cocktail. Follow her on social media @Skye.Estroff

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Fizz for adoption. For more information on adoption click here.