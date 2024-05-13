Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 13, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for May 13, 2024:

Jody Baumstein of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shares tips to help families navigate end-of-school-year transitions: Transition and change can be hard on the entire family, especially at this time of year. Between graduations, final testing, saying goodbye to school friends, and preparing for the summer, kids and parents may both be feeling overwhelmed. To help navigate these changes and share tips for how parents can help kids cope, Jody Baumstein offers a timely conversation and tips for staying resilient.

Yandy Smith Harris and Porsha Williams talk about their new partnership with Bloomingdale's and Harris's new film ‘The Deadly Getaway’: "The Deadly Getaway" tells the story of an upwardly mobile couple who travel to a glamorous campsite destination for a romantic weekend getaway that quickly turns nightmarish. Jacob (Jason Weaver) plans to propose to his girlfriend of two years, Hope (Smith), but the arrival of her obsessive ex-boyfriend, Derrick (Jeff Logan), and his girlfriend, Jada (Tressa Azarel Smallwood) complicates things. Tensions and jealousy mount as Derrick becomes inappropriate with his flirtations. Things get even worse when the owners of the Away Pod go missing and Hope discovers Derrick has a dark secret he's keeping from them all. Wanted by the police for a botched robbery and murder, there's nothing Derrick won't do to protect his secret, even if it means killing his precious Hope. Stranded in the woods with a target on their backs, Hope and Jacob become the hunted and must fight their way out of this nightmare if they want to stay alive.

Mother’s Day and mental health for those grieving or struggling: Shontel Cargill is a licensed marriage and family therapist and regional clinic director who specializes in maternal mental health, relationships and coping skills. She is also the president of the Georgia chapter of Postpartum Support International.

DeAsia Robinson gives the latest in entertainment news: Fans found out about the cancelation of Anita Baker's Atlanta show just minutes before the show was supposed to start. Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Entertainment contributor DeAsia Robinson has the details.