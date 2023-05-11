Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 11, 2023

Archer Paper Goods at Ponce City Market: is hosting a pair of Cross Stitch Boot Camps coming up on Sunday, May 21st, which organizers describe as a perfect workshop for those new to the art form. Led by artist Nicole LaBranche — founder of cross stitch design company Spot Colors — each of the two sessions costs $38 and includes everything a participant will need to stitch up something special — we’re talking hoop, fabric, threads, needle, pattern, and instructions. Even the needle-threader is included.

Dollywood Rep talks new Big Bear Mountain coaster: Circling Wildwood Grove, nestled up against the Great Smoky Mountains for nearly two minutes on almost 4,000 feet of track, this massive one-of-a-kind coaster from iconic manufacturer Vekoma hugs six acres of undulating forest topography, taking guests of all ages (minimum height requirement 39") at a top speed of 48 mph. Jaw-dropping thrills include three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, a high-speed carousel turn, and speeding through tunnels as well as behind a waterfall! For hours at Dollywood click here.

Paige Hurd talks her role in Power Book II Ghost and more: This season focuses on Tariq's determined to get out of the game. A new connect interrupts Tariq's plan while Monet works with Davis to solve Zeke's murder. Meanwhile there's a twist in the death of Lauren, plus many more obstacles. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Friday's streaming on Starz.

Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers talks Season 2 of College Hill Celebrity edition: Ray J, Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers and O'Ryan Browner head back to the classroom as they commit to focusing on their higher education. Enrolled alongside current Alabama State University students, the celebrities live together as they work toward completing a specialty certificate program to cross the graduation stage. Like any college student, they must complete their course work along with required internships, extra credit opportunities, group projects and more. The series returns To BET+ Thursday, May 11. Watch the trailer here.

Hypnotic film: Robert Rodriguez, Alice Braga & William Fichtner. Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

Lisa Washington talks fun Mother's Day recipe ideas: Mother's Day is this Sunday and instead of visiting a restaurant that may be filled with tons of people, why not try a quick and easy recipe.