Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 1, 2024

Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Painted Pickle opens at Armour Yards: It’s called Painted Pickle, and no, we’re not talking about the kind you eat. The name of the game at this new Atlanta attraction is pickleball — and if you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can engage in a little friendly competition, look no further.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "comp-eated" at Painted Pickle, the new gaming and entertainment venue located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards. Created by the Painted Hospitality — the company behind popular hangouts The Painted Pin and The Painted Duck — Painted Pickle combines food, drinks, pickleball, and a range of other lawn games. Located in a 32,500-square-foot space, Painted Pickle features eight indoor pickleball courts and one outdoor court, an indoor gaming lawn (we’re talking ping pong and cornhole, among other options), a performance stage, and outdoor patio spaces.

For more information on Painted Pickle, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning playing a little pickleball…and stuffing our faces with food between games! READ FULL STORY

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Atlanta Film Week is happening right now and Tess Hammock is telling viewers how they can participate. "SNL 1975" is casting, and if you know any country music artists, there's a new show coming soon. Hammock has all the information. Follow her on Instagram @CastingCallWithTessHammock. READ FULL STORY

Country superstar Sara Evans talks about her upcoming album ‘Unbroke’: Country superstar Sara Evans released her rocking new single "21 Days" on April 26. It's one of 11 new songs off her upcoming album, "Unbroke," and was written by Evans, Jeff Trott (Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks) and Melissa Fuller. The song takes a playful take on the time it takes to break a bad habit or make a major life change and is one of Sara’s favorite songs that she has ever written.

Ashley Schoenith previews her new cookbook, ‘The Heirloomed Kitchen’: Each book purchased on Heirloomed's website will come personally signed by the author, Heirloomed founder Ashley Schoenith. Aimed at keeping the made-from-scratch basics of cooking and baking alive for generations to come, the book features traditional and time-honored family recipes passed down and perfected over the years. From soups and salads to entrees, sides and desserts, the cookbook is an array of homemade recipes every home cook should try their hand at and keep in their arsenal of recipes. Schoenith showed off how to make a praline ice cream topping. To order your copy click here.

Nyssa Green gives spring beauty refreshing tips: Emmy-winning makeup artist Nyssa Green shows what things that you may want to get rid of in your makeup bag - such as dirty sponges and brushes, old liners and colors you need to update to get ready for new trends. She also showed new things you should add, explained how to make brushes look new, and examined multiple spring trends like colored mascara, the "new" French manicure, and sunscreen that works for any skin type.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand after she commented on her post asking if she used Ozempic. MiAsia has the latest details. Listen to MiAsia on Saturdays from 2 until 6 p.m. on HOT 107.9.