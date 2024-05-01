Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 1, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 1, 2024 11:39am EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta:

Hot competition at Atlanta's Painted Pickle

It's now easier than ever to play the fastest-growing sport in the nation thanks to Atlanta's new Painted Pickle.

Painted Pickle opens at Armour Yards: It's called Painted Pickle, and no, we're not talking about the kind you eat. The name of the game at this new Atlanta attraction is pickleball — and if you're looking for a place where you and your friends can engage in a little friendly competition, look no further.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "comp-eated" at Painted Pickle, the new gaming and entertainment venue located at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards. Created by the Painted Hospitality — the company behind popular hangouts The Painted Pin and The Painted Duck — Painted Pickle combines food, drinks, pickleball, and a range of other lawn games. Located in a 32,500-square-foot space, Painted Pickle features eight indoor pickleball courts and one outdoor court, an indoor gaming lawn (we’re talking ping pong and cornhole, among other options), a performance stage, and outdoor patio spaces.

For more information on Painted Pickle, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning playing a little pickleball…and stuffing our faces with food between games!

Casting Call for May 1, 2024

Do you love country music? A new TV show filming in Atlanta is looking for musicians. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest opportunities and film news around the metro Atlanta.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Atlanta Film Week is happening right now and Tess Hammock is telling viewers how they can participate. "SNL 1975" is casting, and if you know any country music artists, there's a new show coming soon. Hammock has all the information. Follow her on Instagram @CastingCallWithTessHammock.

Sara Evan talks new single, upcoming tour

County superstar Sara Evans is back, and this time, she's kicking a bad habit. She joined Alex Whittler to talk about her new single '21 Days,' speaking candidly on mental health issues, her big tour, and more.

Country superstar Sara Evans talks about her upcoming album 'Unbroke':  Country superstar Sara Evans released her rocking new single "21 Days" on April 26. It's one of 11 new songs off her upcoming album, "Unbroke," and was written by Evans, Jeff Trott (Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks) and Melissa Fuller. The song takes a playful take on the time it takes to break a bad habit or make a major life change and is one of Sara's favorite songs that she has ever written.

Cookbook takes new look at nostalgic recipes

Ashley Schoenith's new cookbook 'The Heirloomed Kitchen' is designed to take you back to the days of cooking with your grandma. She visited the Good Day Kitchen to talk about cooking for scratch and to share a delicious preview with Joanne Feldman.

Ashley Schoenith previews her new cookbook, 'The Heirloomed Kitchen': Each book purchased on Heirloomed's website will come personally signed by the author, Heirloomed founder Ashley Schoenith. Aimed at keeping the made-from-scratch basics of cooking and baking alive for generations to come, the book features traditional and time-honored family recipes passed down and perfected over the years. From soups and salads to entrees, sides and desserts, the cookbook is an array of homemade recipes every home cook should try their hand at and keep in their arsenal of recipes. Schoenith showed off how to make a praline ice cream topping. To order your copy click here.

How to refresh your makeup for spring

Whether it's time to ditch your makeup bag or update your lip liner, now is the perfect moment for some spring cleaning. Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Nyssa Green joined Sharon Lawson to share some beauty refresh tips.

Nyssa Green gives spring beauty refreshing tips: Emmy-winning makeup artist Nyssa Green shows what things that you may want to get rid of in your makeup bag - such as dirty sponges and brushes, old liners and colors you need to update to get ready for new trends. She also showed new things you should add, explained how to make brushes look new, and examined multiple spring trends like colored mascara, the "new" French manicure, and sunscreen that works for any skin type.

Barbra Streisand's awkward Ozempic comment

Melissa McCarthy is responding after Barbra Streisand publicly called her out for possibly using Ozempic. Radio personality MiAsia Symone has all the details about Babs' funny faux pas.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment headlines: Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand after she commented on her post asking if she used Ozempic. MiAsia has the latest details. Listen to MiAsia on Saturdays from 2 until 6 p.m. on HOT 107.9. 