Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 1, 2020

Kennesaw’s Big Shanty Smokehouse adds market to menu of offerings:Kennesaw’s Big Shanty Smokehouse has been serving up comfort food for a dozen years, winning over fans with its ribs, smoked pork, beef brisket, and pulled “Q” chicken. Now, as its customers navigate through an uncertain time, the restaurant is hoping to provide comfort in a different way.

For the past few weeks, Big Shanty Smokehouse has been selling food and home goods from a specialty meat market and grocery, stocked with items including ground beef, pork chops, and ribeye steaks, along with other drovers items, paper products and dry goods. Restaurant owner Chic Dillard says he created the marketplace as a way to both serve the community and also keep his business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic; the market’s product list is constantly updated online, and curbside pickup is available for those items.

Although Governor Brian Kemp allowed restaurants to re-open to dine-in customers this week, Dillard says his dining room will remain closed for the time being. He is, however, allowing diners to sit on the restaurant’s patio (maintaining at least six feet of social distancing) and will continue take-out service for customers.

The last time Good Day Atlanta visited Big Shanty Smokehouse, we were helping Chic Dillard and his family celebrate the restaurant’s tenth anniversary. We returned this morning, under very different circumstances, to check out the specialty meat market and find out how staff members there are holding up during this difficult time for small businesses.

http://www.bigshantybbq.com

Helping parents recharge during the Coronavirus pandemic: With all the responsibilities parents have these days, many of us are feeling worn down. Moms, we're talking about you tday. Dr. Taz Bhatia, author of Super Woman R-X and mom of two joins Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady with signs you may need a time-out and ways to recharge. With more information on Dr. Taz Bhatia click here.

Creating your own Dalgona with Chadwick Boyd: During lockdown, the internet has become obsessed with a whipped coffee drink. We asked Food and Lifestyle Expert, and host of the series "Reel Food" Chadwick Boyd to demonstrate how to make the latest trendy qurantine coffee drink and to put his own spin on it. For more information on Chadwick Boyd or how to create your own Dagona coffee drink click here.

Dalgona recipe:

2 tablespoons Instant Coffee

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

Place ingredients in a medium size mixing bowl.

Using a hand mixer, whip on high until the ingredients form stiff peaks and have a glossy sheen, 1-1 1/2 minutes.

Darlene McCoy from Praise 102.5 joins us via Skype to talk about having courage during Covid-19. For more informaiton on Darlene McCoy click here.