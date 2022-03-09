Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 9, 2022

American Cancer Society Chief Patient Officer Dr. Arif Kamal: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and it is estimated that over 151,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year. It's often treatable when detected through screenings, but since the start of the pandemic, screenings in some cases screenings have dropped by 90 percent. Dr. Arif Kamal, the chief patient officer with the American Cancer Society, joins us now with more on the "Get Screened" campaign.

Meatball Al Sugo for National Meatball Day: Federico Castellucci II, aka "Mr. C," the patriarch of the Castellucci family, joins Good Day with a lesson on how to make the famous Sugo meatball. "Mr. C" also hosts meatball classes regularly at Sugo Kitchen in Johns Creek. He’ll be hosting a special one tonight for National Meatball Day. See today's recipe below.

MEATBALL AL SUGO (Serving Size: 10 meatballs)

5 lbs Mild Italian Sausage

6 oz roasted tomatoes (chopped, recipe follows)

6 oz Medjool dates (pitted and chopped)

8 oz Pecorino Romano

3 eggs

3 oz dry Italian breadcrumbs

6 oz caramelized onions (chopped, recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Remove the casing from the sausage and place in a large mixing bowl.

Crack the eggs into a separate container and inspect for shells. Add to sausage.

Mix in all of the ingredients, except the breadcrumbs.

Gradually fold in the breadcrumbs.

Using a large ice cream scoop, mold the mixture into balls.

Coat a full sheet pan with 1 oz olive oil.

Place meatballs on the baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes.

TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

10 ripe tomatoes

1 small can of Valaroso or San Marzano tomatoes in juice

8 yellow onions (chopped)

2 ribs of celery (chopped)

5 carrots (chopped)

12 bay leaves

1/3 cup Lawry's Pepper Seasoning

1/4 cup honey

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch of chicken base (optional)

For finishing:

10 basil leaves (chopped)

1 tablespoon of roasted garlic

1 teaspoon Pecorino Romano

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Mix all ingredients and cook on the stovetop at a low temperature for 1 hour. Onions should be translucent and carrots slightly firm, not mushy.

Finish by topping meatballs with basil leaves, roasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil and Pecorino Romano.

ROASTED TOMATOES

10-12 roma or plum tomatoes

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoon chopped garlic

1/2 tablespoon coarse salt (kosher or coarse salt such as Maldon)

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F.

Cut the tomatoes lengthwise in half.

Add the tomatoes and remaining ingredients to a mixing bowl.

Mix until tomatoes are evenly coated.

Place tomatoes in a baking dish with a wire rack that fits inside.

Place the tomatoes cut side down on the wire rack.

Bake for 2 hours.

When done, remove the tomatoes from the rack and place them in a container with extra virgin olive oil (oil should slightly cover the tomatoes).

Leave at room temperature.

CARAMELIZED ONIONS

2lbs yellow onion, cut in 1/4 slices

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup aged balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon chicken base (optional)

Preheat oven to 275 degrees F.

Place sliced onions in a bowl.

Mix with remaining ingredients, until evenly coated.

Lightly oil your baking dish and place onions in the dish.

Cover baking dish with aluminum foil.

Cook for 2 1/2 hours.

Remove baking dish and let cool.

Onions remain fresh for approximately 1 week