River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:37 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:51 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:41 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:11 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:26 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 7, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

'Beauty and the Beast' comes to Sandy Springs

The acclaimed City Springs Theatre Company will raise the curtain on Disney’s ''Beauty and the Beast'' Friday evening, with performances scheduled to run through March 24.

ATLANTA - City Springs Theatre Company's "Beauty and the Beast":

It’s a "tale as old as time" — but fans of "Beauty and the Beast" will find a fresh take on the Disney classic when it opens at City Springs Theatre Company this weekend.

The acclaimed professional theater company will raise the curtain on Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" Friday evening, with performances scheduled to run through Sunday, March 24. The stage adaptation of the animated classic opened on Broadway back in 1994 to massive success, going on to become one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history; it features the songs made popular in the original film version — including "Be Our Guest" and the Oscar-winning theme song — as well as several new dynamic production numbers.

For its own "magical" production, City Springs Theatre Company has assembled a top-notch cast to fill the show’s familiar roles; Broadway veteran Diane Phelan stars as "Belle," and Atlanta favorite Christian Magby plays "The Beast." The show is directed by Tony Award recipient and theater legend Baayork Lee, who starred in the original Broadway production of "A Chorus Line" and has directed several previous productions at City Springs Theatre Company.

We could go on talking about "Beauty and the Beast" at City Springs Theatre Company — but it would be a lot easier if you clicked the video player in this article to check out our exclusive preview of the show on Good Day Atlanta this morning! For more information on the show — including showtimes and ticket information — click here.

Atlanta nonprofit honored at White House

Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring For Others works to tackle food insecurity in underserved areas around the world. CEO and founder Eslene Richmond-Shockley sits down with Alyse Eady about the nonprofit's mission and a recent honor from the White House.

Metro Atlanta's Caring for Others honored at the White House:

Atlanta nonprofit Caring for Others's founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley was honored at the White House last week. During the ceremony, second gentleman Douglass Emhoff recognized the nonprofit for improving food access to the underserved along with other organizations. Caring For Others, an Atlanta-based 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, hunger and clothing insecurity, will also be awarded a grant from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to support this mission. These leaders are working to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases nationwide by 2030, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Learn more about the organization's mission on its website.

Jon Taffer talks season nine of 'Bar Rescue'

Jon Taffer is back for a ninth season of transforming run-down bars and nightclubs across the country into successful hotspots. He joins Joanne Feldman to talk about who is joining him for the season, his tough love approach, and more.

"Bar Rescue" returns for season nine: "Bar Rescue" is back for a ninth season, and this time veteran bar & nightclub expert Jon Taffer is joined by an all-star roster of nightlife, bar and restaurant experts including actor Danny Trejo, Ashish Alfred, Dustin Drai, and Phil Wills. 

Female-owned restaurants around metro Atlanta

Atlanta restaurant and food blogger Erica Thomas is celebrating Women's History Month with some of her favorite female-owned restaurants and chefs around the area.

Celebrating female chefs and restaurant owners for Women's History Month: Atlanta food and restaurant blogger Erica Thomas shares some of her favorite female chefs and restaurant owners across metro Atlanta.

Meet Molly: Our Pet of the Day

Molly is a very curious and alert sweetheart who would be a great addition to any family.