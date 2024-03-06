Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 6, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
The Select gets high-tech makeover

ATLANTA - Sandy Springs restaurant serves up "Moments of Delight": If it’s true that you initially eat with your eyes, then The Select in Sandy Springs sure knows how to serve up a first course. The popular restaurant and bar is already Insta-famous for its indoor hanging garden, with a swirl of stems hovering above the heads of bar patrons. And owner David Green says making the space a highlight of the restaurant was always in the plans.

The Select is located at 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 200, in Sandy Springs — for more information on visiting, click here.

Making a splash at Big Blue Swim School

Local swim school encourages an early start to lessons: In less than a month, most metro Atlanta kids will be enjoying spring break — and for many families, that means a trip to the pool, lake, or beach. And a local swim school wants to make sure you and your children are ready to have fun, while also staying safe around the water. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return trip to Big Blue Swim School in Johns Creek, where children as young as 3 months old begin learning how to swim and stay safe in water.

For more information on Big Blue Swim School — including locations, hours, and rates — click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the water, learning some water safety tips from the pros in Johns Creek!

Casting Call for March 6, 2024

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There are many roles up for grabs in Georgia. One set is also looking for a caterer. Tess Hammock has the details. Follow her on social @CastingCallwithTessHammock

Bryan-Michael Cox on inspiring new artists

Bryan-Michael Cox on Illustrate New Ideas: Producer and songwriting Bryan-Michael Cox formed a joint venture with Houston-based R&B singer and songwriter, Jack Freeman, and co-produced Freeman’s third studio album "Nina," available today. Cox discusses his company’s launch and its inaugural project, his mission to continue to create timeless R&B music, and what’s next.

Making sausage frittatas with Chadwick Boyd

Chadwick Boyd's sausage, fennel and red pepper frittata recipe: Chadwick Boyd says there's an art and science to making the best frittata. Turns out, there are a few key ingredients that take them from typical to magical. Boyd showed Natalie McCann all the tips and tricks while making a sausage, fennel and roasted red pepper frittata.

How to adjust to daylight saving time

Tips for Adjusting to Daylight Savings Time 

  1. Adjust your clock on Saturday - Give yourself an extra day to adjust to springing forward by moving your clock ahead one hour on Saturday compared to Sunday.
  2. Stick to your normal routine as much as possible - Keep your activities at the same time.  If your normal time to work out is at 6 a.m., try not to change that as much as possible. This will help your body adjust to the time change a lot faster.
  3. Try to go to bed a little earlier - Get in front of the change and starting today try going to bed 10–15 minutes earlier. This will help ease your body into the change of time.
  4. Get Moving - Exercise is a great way to help boost your endorphins and serotonin levels, which are our body's natural mood and energy boosters which we will all need after we lose an hour. I would also encourage you to take that workout outside to soak in some sunlight, which is a mood and energy booster.

Keep up with Jackie Paige weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5/ 97.5