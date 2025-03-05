Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2025

"In The Lost Lands":

Superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista says he’s channeling his "inner Clint Eastwood" in the new epic fantasy "In the Lost Lands," opening in theaters on Friday.

Directed by "Resident Evil" filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson and based on a short story by author George R.R. Martin (whose books inspired the hit show "Game of Thrones"), "In the Lost Lands" tells the story of witch Gray Alys (played by "The Fifth Element" star Milla Jovovich), who’s forced to journey through a dark and dangerous landscape alongside Bautista’s sharpshooting drifter.

Says Anderson of the film’s obvious Western influence, "When I read ‘In The Lost Lands,’ it was two things. One, it was an adult fairy tale; it’s got a story that tells you, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ But then, also, I felt that the story really followed a lot of tropes of the Western."

Adds Bautista, "When I started reading [the character] Boyce, I was like, ‘He’s a cowboy; this is a Western.’ That was the way I approached it. That was the way I thought of the whole film, you know? He’s a gunslinger."

For Jovovich, meanwhile, the key to finding Gray Alys was less Old West and more Ancient Greece.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of mythology," says the actress. "And, for me, Gray Alys really represented a mythological creature come to life.

"In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 7 from Vertical Entertainment

Jennifer Coolidge stars in the dark comedy "Riff Raff":

Fresh off a pair of Emmy wins for her scene-stealing work in the HBO Original Series "The White Lotus," Jennifer Coolidge returns in another ensemble project filled with twisted relationships and uncovered family secrets.

Coolidge stars in the dark comedy "Riff Raff" from Roadside Attractions, alongside a powerhouse cast including Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, and Bill Murray. Coolidge plays Ruth, the foul-mouthed ex-wife of an ex-criminal (Harris) — and while most of her lines are outrageous (and unrepeatable on a news website), the actress says audiences aren’t even hearing the worst of it!

"There was a very, very filthy line in this movie," says Coolidge. "It was such a funny moment, but incredibly crude. And I was like, ‘Oh, are we going to do it?’ And I don’t know how they decided, or did I decide I couldn’t do it, whatever…but now I have regrets. Because it really crossed the line, and I think we should have maybe left it in. But, you know, it was filthy. Filthy."

"Riff Raff" is playing in theaters nationwide now.

Author Lawrence Cappello discusses his book "On Privacy": Most of us have seen news reports about workplace surveillance, cyberstalking, ransomware attacks, and facial recognition and ignore them willfully, but know deep down that our privacy is disappearing in the face of wondrous technological marvels. It is never too late to protect your own privacy, even for those who don’t want to live off the grid without cell phones or internet access.

Kelli Ferrell, the new cast member of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," gives a preview of the upcoming season: Ferrell grew up with a passion for both food and fashion. She moved to Atlanta in 2013 to pursue a degree and career in fashion merchandising and design, but went on to create Nana’s Chicken & Waffles in 2016 (after manifesting it on her vision board). Kelli will get candid about family, her divorce, business and more on the new season of the popular Bravo show. Tune in this Sunday at 8 on Bravo.

