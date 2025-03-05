Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Towns County, Dade County, Walker County, Pickens County, White County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Union County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Stephens County, Elbert County, Putnam County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Newton County, Clay County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 5, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 5, 2025 12:19pm EST
FOX 5 Atlanta

New film takes stars 'In the Lost Lands'

What happens when you mix the fantasy of ''Game of Thrones'' with the a classic western? You get ''In the Lost Lands,'' which opens in theaters nationwide this Friday.

Atlanta - "In The Lost Lands": 

Superstar wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista says he’s channeling his "inner Clint Eastwood" in the new epic fantasy "In the Lost Lands," opening in theaters on Friday.

Directed by "Resident Evil" filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson and based on a short story by author George R.R. Martin (whose books inspired the hit show "Game of Thrones"), "In the Lost Lands" tells the story of witch Gray Alys (played by "The Fifth Element" star Milla Jovovich), who’s forced to journey through a dark and dangerous landscape alongside Bautista’s sharpshooting drifter.

Says Anderson of the film’s obvious Western influence, "When I read ‘In The Lost Lands,’ it was two things. One, it was an adult fairy tale; it’s got a story that tells you, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ But then, also, I felt that the story really followed a lot of tropes of the Western."

Adds Bautista, "When I started reading [the character] Boyce, I was like, ‘He’s a cowboy; this is a Western.’ That was the way I approached it. That was the way I thought of the whole film, you know? He’s a gunslinger."

For Jovovich, meanwhile, the key to finding Gray Alys was less Old West and more Ancient Greece.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of mythology," says the actress. "And, for me, Gray Alys really represented a mythological creature come to life.

"In the Lost Lands" opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 7 from Vertical Entertainment; to hear more from the film’s director and stars, click the video player in this article.

Jennifer Coolidge on 'Riff Raff's' dark comedy

Actress Jennifer Coolidge has built a career on playing hilariously memorable characters and now the Emmy winners adds another to the list as the brutally honest ex-wife of an ex-criminal in ''Riff Raff.''

Jennifer Coolidge stars in the dark comedy "Riff Raff": 

Fresh off a pair of Emmy wins for her scene-stealing work in the HBO Original Series "The White Lotus," Jennifer Coolidge returns in another ensemble project filled with twisted relationships and uncovered family secrets.

Coolidge stars in the dark comedy "Riff Raff" from Roadside Attractions, alongside a powerhouse cast including Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, and Bill Murray. Coolidge plays Ruth, the foul-mouthed ex-wife of an ex-criminal (Harris) — and while most of her lines are outrageous (and unrepeatable on a news website), the actress says audiences aren’t even hearing the worst of it!

"There was a very, very filthy line in this movie," says Coolidge. "It was such a funny moment, but incredibly crude. And I was like, ‘Oh, are we going to do it?’ And I don’t know how they decided, or did I decide I couldn’t do it, whatever…but now I have regrets. Because it really crossed the line, and I think we should have maybe left it in. But, you know, it was filthy. Filthy."

"Riff Raff" is playing in theaters nationwide now.

Tips for protecting your privacy online

Protecting your privacy in the age of ransomware attacks, facial recognition, and social media can feel overwhelming, but it is possible. Author and professor Lawrence Cappello has a new book on the subject, and he joined Alyse Eady with some steps you can do to keep yourself safe online.

Author Lawrence Cappello discusses his book "On Privacy": Most of us have seen news reports about workplace surveillance, cyberstalking, ransomware attacks, and facial recognition and ignore them willfully, but know deep down that our privacy is disappearing in the face of wondrous technological marvels. It is never too late to protect your own privacy, even for those who don’t want to live off the grid without cell phones or internet access. 

Casting Call for March 5, 2025

It's never too early in the year for a Christmas movie, and Julie Stile's film is looking for extras in metro Atlanta. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock joined Alyse Eady for the latest Casting Call.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There are films and TV shows that are looking for extras and leads. There are also career opportunities with big brands. Tess Hammock has all the information. 

Kelli Ferrell joins the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Season 16 of ''The Real Housewives of Atlanta'' drops this week, and we're getting a sneak preview with the newest woman to hold the iconic peach. She sat down with Alex Whittler to talk about how she joined the show, her business ventures, and more.

Kelli Ferrell, the new cast member of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," gives a preview of the upcoming season: Ferrell grew up with a passion for both food and fashion. She moved to Atlanta in 2013 to pursue a degree and career in fashion merchandising and design, but went on to create Nana’s Chicken & Waffles in 2016 (after manifesting it on her vision board). Kelli will get candid about family, her divorce, business and more on the new season of the popular Bravo show. Tune in this Sunday at 8 on Bravo. 

Eggless brunch at Lazy Dog Restaurant

Eggs are a precious commodity these days, but you don't need them to have a delicious brunch. Chef Darryl Webb from Lazy Dog Restaurant stopped by the Good Day kitchen to whip up some breakfast staples.

Eggless brunch with Lazy Dog Restaurant: Chef Daryl Webb from the Peachtree Corners location stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make his Mountain Berry Pancakes. To find their hours of operations and their menu, click here.

Meet Elania: Our Pet of the Day

Elania does great with other dogs and children. She's a big couch potato who loves a little bit of attention.

