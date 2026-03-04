Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 4, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 4, 2026:

Emory course powers deep discussions through exercise: A new kind of course at Atlanta’s Emory University is getting students’ gears turning…in more ways than one.

Digital and Disney+ release of "Is This Thing On ?": The film stars Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett and Laura Dern. When his life seems to be falling apart, a man takes on stand-up comedy to get through life's ups and downs in the drama-comedy "Is this thing on?". But how helpful is comedy in relieving stress? We spoke to nationally recognized therapist Jennie Marie Battisin about the benefits of laughter when life gets too heavy.

Atlas Earns Forbes Five Stars: Chef Money comes in to whip up some menu items after they were awarded with five stars.

Good Day Atlanta "Guess Who" week 6: It's another week of Good Day Guess Who, and this week's guest is a familiar face. Click the video player to find out who it was.

Jackie Page offers ways to feel powerful during Women's History Month: Exercising can be a big part of feeling empowered. Jackie gives some tips. Listen to her midday on Majic 107.5.

