Emory course powers deep discussions through exercise

The Brief Learning in Motion: Exploring Holistic Learning is a new physical education course happening this semester at Emory, combining physical activity with traditional learning and dialogue. The course replaces the classroom with a cycle studio and the desks with stationary bikes — and as students pedal at moderate intensity, they discuss various topics within the scope of philosophy and psychology. Course creators say they hope Learning in Motion encourages students to explore the connection between body and mind — specifically how being physically active can awaken the desire to learn and grow.



A new kind of course at Atlanta’s Emory University is getting students’ gears turning…in more ways than one.

Learning in Motion: Exploring Holistic Learning is a new physical education course happening this semester at Emory, combining physical activity with traditional learning and dialogue. Basically, it replaces the classroom with a cycle studio and the desks with stationary bikes — and as students pedal at moderate intensity, they discuss various topics within the scope of philosophy and psychology. Among those topics is how exercise affects mood and learning — creating a kind of "meta" experience during which students will be talking about the very thing they’re doing.

Learning in Motion evolved out of a conversation between Emory Purpose Project executive director Ira Bedzow and student Julia Jarvis; their talk about the overall benefits of their fitness routines — both physical and mental — led to the idea of a class where consistent movement serves to enhance learning and discussion. Bedzow now co-teachers the course with Emory senior director for Recreation and Wellness April Flint (who also happens to be certified to teach indoor spin classes), and Jarvis serves as teaching assistant.

At heart, Bedzow, Jarvis, and Flint say they hope Learning in Motion encourages students to explore the connection between body and mind — specifically how being physically active can awaken the desire to learn and grow.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we decided to "drop in" on class, chatting with the instructors and students and sharing the unique experience on live television. Click the video player in this article to check it out!