Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 3, 2026

Published  March 3, 2026 1:58pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 3, 2026: 

Historic women’s basketball tournament "scores" at Gas South Arena: It’s a huge week for Gas South Arena in Duluth, as ACC women’s hoops leaves the Carolinas for five days of competition, Georgia-style! 

100 Days until FIFA World Cup

Fox Sports' Alexi Lalas previews what's to come ahead of the FIFA World Cup. 

FOX Sports lead soccer analyst and National Soccer Hall of Famer Alexi Lalas: FIFA World Cup 2026 is 100 days away and the countdown to the opening match is underway! The USMNT are ready to capture the hearts of fans on home soil!  Who are the favorites? What matches should viewers be extra excited about in host cities this summer? What storylines should fans start following as anticipation builds for the start of the tournament? All this and more 100 days away from the world's greatest sporting event kicking off across the U.S., Mexico and Canada on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Dr. David Joseph gives insight on why teens are turning to A.I. to express their feelings

He gives tips on how you can get them to open up more, plus what you can expect in his book "Listening For A Lifetime." 

Dr. Joseph gives insight on why teens are talking to AI about their feelings and what parents can do about it: He gives tips on how you can get them to open up more, plus what you can expect in his book "Listening For A Lifetime." 

Kevin Egan talks 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kevin keeps us up on soccer lingo, the history of the event and more. 

Kevin Egan on World Cup content: Kevin counts down the days, and helps us brush up on our soccer lingo.  We're 100 days away from the start of the FIFA World Cup.  

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines

Actor Eric Dane's cause of death has been released, and Pinky Cole has filed for bankruptcy. 

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Actor Eric Dane's cause of death has been released, and Pinky Cole has filed for bankruptcy.  

Pet of The Day: Freddie

FurKids brings in a puppy named Freddie for adoption. Visit furkids.org for more information. 

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Freddie for adoption. Click here for more information on adoption. 

