Historic women’s basketball tournament 'scores' at Gas South Arena this week

The 49th annual Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament is taking over Duluth’s Gas South Arena Wednesday, March 4th through Sunday, March 8th, extending the legacy of the oldest D1 conference women’s basketball tournament in the country. And this year’s tournament is historic: it’s the first time in Atlantic Coast Conference history that the event will be played at a neutral site outside of the Carolinas. All 14 games of the event will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACCN (Sunday’s championship game will be featured on ESPN), and the in-person crowds are expected to be massive, too. According to the ACC, last year’s tournament drew more than 70,000 fans for the first time since 2009, and the championship game drew a record 11,823 fans.

ACC Fan Fest will also be happening throughout the tournament, giving families a chance to shop, meet mascots, play games, and more. Fan Fest is happening in Gas South Convention Center in Halls C and D, and hours are 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. There’s also a special skills clinic happening at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information on this week's Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament, click here.