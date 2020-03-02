Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: March 2nd, 2020

Avondale Estates: My Parents’ Basement also known as your friendly neighborhood comic book bar opened in Avondale Estates nearly five years ago, and quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its wide selection of beer, food, and comic books. And now, the local establishment is also home to a growing collection of pinball machines. Over the years, Kevin Grillo’s opinion changed, and he began amassing a collection a little too large for his own house. That’s where My Parents’ Basement comes in; Grillo now provides a rotating assortment of pinball machines to the bar, all of which he meticulously maintains. I used to hate going to Home Depot as a kid,he says. Now I’ve just got this whole workbench and this collection of tools. Grillo brings in the latest machines on the market; unlike the dingy dust-collectors of his childhood, these games are big, bright, and feature extremely sophisticated technology. Monday night, Grillo and the gang at My Parents’ Basement will officially celebrate the debut of the new Stranger Things pinball machine at the bar. But before the big party — the Good Day feature team spent the morning at My Parents’ Basement, feeding dollars into the machines and learning more about why the arcade mainstays are such a good fit for the bar.

Burgess Hotel Seareed Divers Scallops: Executive Chef Daniel Porubiansky visits Good Day Atlanta to preview his Seareed Divers Scallops, and talk more about the new Burgess Hoteel. First opened in 2000, this hotel quickly became known as one of the best hotels in Buckhead. After an extensive renovation and rebranding, we’re proud to present "The Burgess Hotel" as the first boutique hotel on the flourishing Buckhead scene. The hotel offers many other services, inluding dry cleaning, driver services and dining services. The dining hall is inspired by Mediterranean coast, Fia is a neighborhood restaurant with wood-fired fare, serving house-made pastas, prime steaks, seafood, seasonal vegetables and more. For more information click here. See below for the Seareed Divers Scallops recipe:

With parsnip puree and port wine vinaigrette

5 Large Scallops

2 lb Parsnips

½ Cold Butter

1 oz White Chocolate morsels

Parsnip Chips

Port Wine Vinaigrette

Parsnip Puree

Peel 2 lbs of parsnips, cut into ½ pieces

Boil parsnips thill soft approx. 15-20 minutes

Drain and place in blender with butter and white chocolate morsels

Salt & pepper to taste

Port Wine Vinaigrette

750 ml port wine

2 tbl Dijon mustard

6 oz Sherry Vinegar

2 oz water

18 oz of grapeseed oil

Reduce 750 bottle of port wine to ½ cup

Wisk in mustard, sherry vinegar and water.

Slowly drizzle in oil till fully emulsified

Parsnip Chips

Peel thin slices of parsnip

Deep fry at 275F till golden brown

Heat a sauté pan till very hot

2 tbl of oil

Sear scallops on each side for aprox 1 minute each side

Spread ½ cup of parsnip puree on plate in the middle

Place the scallops around puree

Drizzle with port wine vinaigrette

Garnish with parsnip chips.

"Spenser Confidential" with Mark Wahlberg: Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-con, teams up with aspiring fighter Hawk to uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to the deaths of two Boston police officers. Mark Wahlberg stars with Winston Duke ("Black Panther") in this action-comedy from director Peter Berg ("Lone Survivor"). For more information on the Spenser Confidential click here.

Skype with Jenn Hobby: Star 94.1's Jenn Hobby talks about growing concerns over the coronavirus. Tells how to stay safe, and why you shouldn't panic.