Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 27, 2020

Grammy-winning musician releases new album early: He’s already known around the world as a member of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band and successful children’s author. Now, musician Coy Bowles will be known to many for something else — giving families something new to listen to during this strange time of social distancing.

“The music is a hundred-percent positive, and it’s great for kids,” says Bowles of Music for Tiny Humans, his first-ever children’s album. Slated to hit streaming services two months from now, Bowles fast-tracked the album for release Friday. “It was supposed to come out in May, coinciding with Teacher Appreciation, which I think everybody has a bigger appreciation for teachers now,” says Coy Bowles with a laugh.

Bowles co-wrote and produced with album with Latin Grammy winner Carlos Sosa, and says the ten tracks cover a wide range of genres. “It’s amazing music, some of the best work that I’ve ever done, I’m excited to for it to get into homes,” Bowles says.

Music for Tiny Humans is now available on streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. Along with releasing the album early, Bowles is currently performing live shows for kids on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, happening daily at 4:00 p.m.

Asked why he’s so passionate about using his creativity to advocate for children and families, Bowles says it all stems from the gratitude he feels about a career he never thought was possible when he was younger.

“Now, 15 years later, doing this stuff, I have a voice to a certain degree, and I think it’s my duty with that voice to give back, you know? And I take that very seriously.”

WEB LINK:

Advertisement

http://coybowles.com/

https://www.facebook.com/coybowlesmusic/

https://www.instagram.com/coybowles/

FOX’s “Duncanville” mixes humor & heart: “Duncanville” may be the new kid on the block when it comes to FOX’s Animation Domination lineup, but new is a relative term.

“We were on the fast-track, and it’s taken us four years,” says co-creator Julie Thacker Scully. Adds her husband Mike, “We first started talking with Amy about the idea in 2016.”

The “Amy” they’re talking about is Amy Poehler, who created the show with the couple and also voices several characters. “Duncanville” centers on a 15-year-old named Duncan, caught somewhere in the weird world between childhood and adulthood.

“We like the age of 15 because…you can taste freedom and independence, but you really don’t have any at all,” says Mike. As to whether the writers are using material from their own teen years, Julie says, “Well, we have five daughters! So we don’t have to go back too far to find some messy situations!”

You can catch “Duncanville” Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta – and click the video player to see more of our interview with the co-creators at the recent SCAD aTVfest in Midtown.

WEB LINK:

https://www.fox.com/duncanville/

iHeart radio "Living Room Concert for America" scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The star studed event will be hosted by Elton John and feature some of the biggest stars including Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw. They will all perform while social distancing and staying home from their own living rooms. PK and Denise Kalentzis from POWER 96.1 join Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype to talk about the upcoming event. For more information on the concert that will benefit Coronavirus charities click here.

Award winning chef and author Virginia Willis offers tips for smart essential shopping while spending time at home and social distancing through the Coronavirus pandemic. For more on Virginia Willis click here. For today's biscuit recipe see below.

Chef Virginia Willis Mayonnaise Drop Biscuits

Makes 6

Prep Time5 minutes

Cook Time20 minutes

Total Time25 minutes

Servings6

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups self-rising flour

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 cup whole milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat.

Combine the flour, mayonnaise, and milk in a bowl. Using a spoon or an ice cream scoop, drop spoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.

If you have a recipe that calls for self-rising flour, use the following formula to convert all-purpose into self-rising: To 1 cup of all-purpose flour, add 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt.

Revolution Church helping others through Chick-Fil-A rewad points: Many people are following the latest news about the Coronavirus and want to help especially when it comes to nurses and doctors who are busy treating patients. Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley spoke to members of a church in Canton who are using Chick-Fil-A reward points to feed people.

For more information on Revolution Church click here.