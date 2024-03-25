Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 25, 2024

Dr. Neal Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: After the announcement of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, Emory University's Dr. Neal Winawer has information on preventative chemotherapy.

Ellia English on the final season of "Curb your Enthusiam," longevity in Hollywood, and more: Ellia English’s role as Auntie Rae began on the show in 2007. Auntie Rae is a member of the "Black" family, a family of hurricane evacuees who take refuge in Larry's house upon his wife Cheryl's invitation to adopt a family. Other members of the Black family are Leon (J.B. Smoove), Loretta (Vivica A. Fox), and her children Daryl (Nick Nervies) and Keysha (Carla Jeffery). "Curb's" season 12 is streaming now on HBO. English also starred as Aunt Helen on "The Jamie Foxx Show."

Crystal Hayslett is bringing her successful podcast, "Keep It Positive, Sweetie," to the stage with a live taping in Atlanta: The live show sold out in 48 hours, and will feature a musical performance by the evening’s multi-talented host Crystal jamming with a live band! There will be some special guests sharing the stage with the "Zatima" star, and some highly regarded VIPs will be in attendance. Additionally, Crystal will be singing the National Anthem on Monday at the Atlanta Hawks game!

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been diagnosed with cancer. Many folks took to social media to post their thoughts and words of encouragement. Blake Lively says she meant no ill intent in some of the things she said about the previously-released photo of Middleton. Mani Millss has the details.

Zoo Atlanta celebrates spring: Spring is here and Zoo Atlanta is celebrating with fun Easter and Mother's Day events. Rebecca Young from the zoo brought Diesel the rabbit to the Good Day studio to talk about the little guy and all the upcoming events.