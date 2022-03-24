Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 24, 2022

Inaugural festival celebrates Georgia’s vibrant culinary scene:

We interview a lot of movie stars who are filming projects here in Georgia, and it never fails: ask them their favorite thing about working here, and they immediately answer, "The food."

Clearly, Georgia boasts a reputation for a top-notch culinary scene, so it makes sense that some of the best will gather in one place this weekend for a celebration of all things food and wine.

The inaugural Georgia Food + Wine Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday, March 27 at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. Created by festival producer JRM Management and marketing agency The AdFish Group, the festival aims to highlight some of our state’s top celebrity chefs and beverage experts through a lineup of events over the next four days including cooking demonstrations, tastings, and a "Best of Cobb" showcase. For a charitable component, festival organizers say they’ve partnered with MUST Ministries to help raise money for the nonprofit’s mission of serving local families in need.

Organizers say festival events on Thursday through Saturday are reserved for guests 21 years and older; Sunday’s events are family-friendly. Single-event tickets and packages are available for purchase online — for more information, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t turn down a chance to get the party started a little early, so we spent the morning at Jim R. Miller Park doing a little taste-testing! Click the video player to check out our preview of the Georgia Food + Wine Festival.

Travel expert Lesli Peterson gives tips on How to do Atlanta for free:

Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro area, and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. Travel expert Lesli Peterson's list includes things most locals know about like Piedmont Park, and Atlantic Station? Plus lots of things you’ve probably never heard of, like the Castleberry Hill Art Stroll or the Georgia Guidestones. For more travel tips, keep up with Lesli on her website here.

Seann William Scott talks new Fox series "Welcome to Flatch:" When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town - their dreams, their concerns - they stumble upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It's a place one would want to visit and maybe even stay if there was a decent motel, which there is not. The documentary crew finds worthy subjects in cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet and Lloyd "Shrub" Mallet, who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. Father Joe, played by Seann William Scott, is the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub. He moved to Flatch with former girlfriend Cheryl Peterson, the editor of the local newspaper The Flatch Patriot. Other Flatch residents include Mickey St. Jean, who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub's best friend; Kelly's frenemy, Nadine Garcia-Parney, who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and Mandy Matthews, a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. "Welcome to Flatch" airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.