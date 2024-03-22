Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 22, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 22, 2024 11:16am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta Home Show gets some 'Southern Charm'

The Atlanta Home Show is back this weekend at the Cobb Galleria Centre and headlining this year's show is ''Southern Charm'' star Craig Conover. The reality star joined Alyse Eady to talk about his love of sewing and the show.

ATLANTA - "Southern Charm" star headlines this weekend’s Atlanta Home Show: They say if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life — and "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover says that’s exactly why he created Sewing Down South. Conover — a cast member on the hit Bravo series for nine seasons — will headline this weekend’s Atlanta Home Show, appearing on stage Friday and Saturday to talk about the South Carolina-based sewing lifestyle brand he founded in 2018.  

Ela brings Mediterranean to Virginia-Highlands

If you're looking for bold flavors and fresh ingredients, you may want to try out Ela, a new Mediterranean spot in Atlanta's Virginia-Highlands neighborhood. Chef Mark Jeffers visited the Good Day kitchen to cook up of the restaurant's signature items with Alyse Eady.

Ela shares Mediterranean brunch favorites for spring: Chef Mark Jeffers stopped by the Good Day kitchen to whip up a Turkish hash with poached egg. For more inforamtion on the Virginia-Highland restaurant and to make your reservation, click here.

Chef Joe Bastianich talks 'Masked Singer'

It was 'pasta la vista' on 'The Masked Singer' after the Spaghetti and Meatballs was revealed to be restaurateur and 'MasterChef' judge Joe Bastianich. The chef chatted with Alyse Eady about his reveal and surprise singing talent.

The latest unmasked singer speaks with Alyse about his experience: Spaghetti and Meatballs was revealed to television personality and restauranter Joe Bastianich on this week's "Masked Singer." He spoke with Alyse Eady about his time in the competition and more. See who gets unveiled next Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Katrina Johnson on 'Quiet on Set' allegations

The new documentary 'Quiet on Set' has revealed shocking allegations of abuse, harassment, and discrimination child actors allegedly faced while working at Nickelodeon. Actress and podcaster Katrina Johnson starred on 'All That' and took part in the documentary, and she joined Joanne Feldman to talk about her own time with the network.

Former "All That" cast member Katrina Johnson talks new docuseries "Quiet on Set," her podcast, and upcoming film: "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" reveals the untold story of the toxic world behind 90s and 2000s kids’ TV. Watch the trailer here.

Tips for making your garden weed-free

After the mild winter, you may be spotting weeds popping up with your plants. Now's the time to get rid of them, and the experts at Pike Nurseries explain what you need to watch for in your garden.

Pike Nurseries gives spring lawn care tips: To find a location near you, click here.  

Jazzy T gives a list of things to do around the city this weekend: There's a lot happening around Atlanta this weekend. Radio personality Su Solo shares her list of things to do for adults and with children. Keep up with Jazzy T Sundays on Hot 107.9. 