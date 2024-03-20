Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Celebrating Justice Leah Ward Sears on Women's History Month: Leah Sears broke the glass ceiling in Georgia by becoming the first woman on the state's Supreme Court. The legal giant sat down with Good Day to discuss her historic appointment and being one of the few women in many spaces.

Apple TV's "Palm Royale": Set in 1969, "Palm Royale" is the underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. The comedy series features Wiig, Ricky Martin, Alison Janney, the legendary Carol Burnett, and many more.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: There are many roles up for grabs in Georgia and Tess Hammock has the details. Follow her on social @CastingCallwithTessHammock

Natalie Zfat on the possible TikTok ban: The days of scrolling through TikTok may soon be coming to an end after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to ban the app. Social media expert Natalie Zfat explains what's next and what the app needs to do to stay running in the United States.

Savannah Chrisley talks "Masked Singer" reveal: Reality TV royalty was unmasked on last week's "The Masked Singer" when the Afghan Hound turned out to be Savannah Chrisley. She chatted with Good Day's Natalie McCann about what made her decide to participate in the show and her big reveal.

NaanStop's Holi celebration: Holi marks the advent of spring, the triumph of good over evil and new beginnings. Participants mark the celebration by tossing colorful powder at friends and family and dancing in the streets. On Saturday, March 23, Buckhead Indian eatery NaanStop will welcome guests for an inclusive, family-friendly celebration. The event features complimentary Holi powder, DJ and light snacks. Additionally, guests can order from NaanStop’s full menu of chicken tikka masala, fresh naan, samosas and more.

Big Ray on Beyonce's new album reveal: Listen to Big Ray weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. during the Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show on Majic 107.5/97.5.