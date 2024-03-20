Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2024

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta. 

Justice Leah Ward Sears on making history

Justice Leah Ward Sears became the first female Superior Court judge in Fulton County in 1988 and then became Georgia's first female Supreme Court justice four years later. The trailblazer sat down with Good Day to remember her historic appointment.

Checking in with the stars of 'Palm Royale'

In the new star-studded Apple TV comedy 'Palm Royale," an outsider tries to break into Palm Beach high society in 1969. Stars Ricky Martin and Kristin Wiig chatted with Paul Milliken about the time period the show is set in, working with the iconic Carol Burnett, and more.

Casting Call for March 20, 2024

Warner Brothers is looking for extras for its new Superman movie and Divorce Court needs studio audience members. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock sat down with Alyse Eady for the latest casting call.

Could the United States ban TikTok?

The days of scrolling through TikTok may soon be coming to an end after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to ban the app. Social media expert Natalie Zfat joined Alyse Eady to take a closer look at where TikTok's fate stands and what the future may hold.

Savannah Chrisley on her 'Masked Singer' reveal

Podcast host, reality star, and former Miss Tennessee Teen USA Savannah Chrisley can now add one more title to her list - ''Masked Singer'' contestant. She talked with Natalie McCann about the big reveal, her 'Yes era,' and more.

NaanStop celebrating Holi festival

Now that spring has officially sprung, the Hindu festival of Holi is almost here, and NaanStop's Buckhead location is gearing up to host a celebration. CEO and co-founder Neal Idnani stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a few dishes and talk about the celebration.

Beyoncé reveals inspiration for new album

The beehive is buzzing after Beyoncé revealed her cover for 'Cowboy Carter' and discussed what led her to make a country album. Radio personality Big Ray joined Sharon Lawson with all the details.

Meet Elsa and Honey: Our Pet of the Day

Elsa loves to play outside and is good with kids. She knows her commands and is very motivated by treats. Honey is a gentle soul who loves belly rubs.