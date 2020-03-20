Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 20, 2020

Local family “passes time” at iconic clock shop: If it ever got quiet inside Champ’s Clock Shop – even for a single second – you’d know something was wrong. The walls there, after all, are covered with more than 800 noisy clocks, all of which practically beg for attention.

"The ticking sounds alone…sounds like the walls are full of termites!”

Jeff Champion is used to the constant sounds, of course; he grew up in the Douglasville shop, the second generation to crank the gears inside. "We built our first building in 1967, and that's when the clock repair started,” he says. “By 1980 it was a major contender of clock shops in the area. By '87, you couldn't go anywhere in the world and fine as many fine clocks in one place for sale."

More than 50 years after the doors first opened, Champ’s is as much a tourist attraction as anything else. The collection inside is – pardon the pun – striking.

"We've got clocks in here of just about every type you could imagine,” Champion says. "We've got clocks here from 1830, and our big tower clock was built in 1865. We've got the world's largest cuckoo clock. As far as grandfather clocks, you can't go anywhere else in the world and find this many on display."

And as time continues to tick by at Champ’s Clock Shop, Jeff Champion says he’s realized that the attraction isn’t necessarily about the faces of the clocks, but of the faces of the owners.

"The nice thing is, in this business, is you're all the time meeting cool people with cool clocks. And every clock's got its story.”

Advertisement

Champ’s Clock Shop is located at 3834 King Drive in Douglasville, and regular shop hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

WEB LINK:

http://www.champsclock.com

Burgers With Buck heads to Grindhouse Burger: It is extremely rare for #BurgersWithBuck to feature the same restaurant twice, but we find ourselves in an extremely rare time right now.

For our 213th burger, we returned to a spot that we featured when #BWB was just a fledgling gleam in our eye. Grindhouse Killer Burgers was the seventh burger, and now 206 burgers later… we’re back! And we returned to the popular Atlanta burger restaurant for a very good reason.

While the restaurant industry as a whole is really hurting right now courtesy of the Coronavirus, Grindhouse has a “Killer” promotion to help many of the people battling on the frontlines of this pandemic. Until the end of the month, Grindhouse is offering a 30% discount at all of their locations, to all metro-Atlanta medical and healthcare professionals. Much like other restaurants, Grindhouse is also taking extra precautionary measures as a response to COVID-19, and emphasizing take-out and delivery options.

Now, about that burger. If you’ve never been to Grindhouse, first of all… why not? Secondly, there are so many great burger “style” options on the menu with really cool names. There’s Hillbilly Style, Euro Style, Gringo Style, Apache Style, and Yankee Style… just to name a few. We opted for one of their most popular offerings known as Dixie Style.

How does this sound, a double brisket and chuck blended pattie served on a toasted potato roll. It is topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, their Carolina coleslaw, and chipotle ranch dressing. When you put it all together, owner Alex Brountstein described it as “our southern classic”. Well said!!!

Oh yeah, one more thing… Adding bacon is an option as well.

Burgers With Buck wants to remind everyone to support our local businesses during this extremely difficult time. We will all get through this, TOGETHER!

For more information about Grindhouse Killer Burgers, including locations, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, http://www.grindhouseburgers.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

Top plants for Shady Places with the experts at Pike Nurseries. For more information click here.

KD Bowe from Praise 102.5 joins Katie Beasley via Skype to talk about "Problem or Possibility." For more information click here.