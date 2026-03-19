Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 19, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 19, 2026:

Cuevacia, a New Oaxacan-inspired restaurant serves up stunning atmosphere: The words "cueva vacía" translate to "empty cave" in Spanish. But put those words together, and they become a place filled with food, fellowship, and phenomenal ambiance.

Free outdoor Shakespeare event returns to the Avondale Estates: Presented by DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry and the City of Avondale Estates, the 2026 season is produced by Bard x Sage PR and introduces a bold new element for audiences. It's happening at Town Green this Saturday, March 21 with the expansion of A Shakespeare Happening Series. Get more information, here.

Jeezy talks upcoming Las Vegas residency: Grammy-nominated artist, New York Times bestselling author, and entrepreneur Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is bringing a new chapter to the Strip, launching his 2026 Las Vegas residency, Legend of the Snowman, with the first 10 dates announced. Click here to get your tickets.

Lisa Washington shows us a "Springtime Harvest menu:" Lisa shows us a beautiful menu you can use for entertaining and throughout the week this Spring! Lisa says it’s not about thinking outside the box, it’s about using what’s already in it. Taking a simple weeknight dinner menu and showing viewers how to transform every dish into a beautiful spring party spread with the same ingredients.

Natacha Karam from "The Faithful: Women of the Bible" on Fox: It's a new faith-based series on Fox. After braving isolation, famine, the ire of Pharaoh, and several more years of barrenness, she resorts to her own plan to bring a child into the world involving her maidservant Hagar and Abraham. However, Sarah’s jealousy and mistrust set in, forcing Hagar to make a difficult decision about her and her child’s future, as they are all stunned by a miracle from Godin, the all-new "The Woman Who Bowed to No One" series premiere episode of The Faithful airing Sunday, Mar 22 at 8pm.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Snow for adoption.