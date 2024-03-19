Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 19, 2024

Major choreographer teaches Gwinnett students

World-renowned choreographer Darrell Moultrie created an entirely new work for the students of the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, which they will perform at the school’s spring show in May.

ATLANTA - Gwinnett School of the Arts choreographer:  

To watch world-renowned choreographer Darrell Moultrie work with young dancers is to truly see a full-circle moment.

"It was done for me. There was a teacher in Harlem who poured into me, and gave me my career, gave me my life," says Moultrie. "So, now in my life, I try to mix as much as I can the professional work — the bigger jobs — with making sure I connect with young people."

Recently, the alum of The Julliard School spent three days connecting with dancers at the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School. During that time, he created an entirely new work for the students, which they will perform at the school’s spring show in May. 

School of the Arts dance department chair Lonnie Davis says the experience is an invaluable one for the students.

"Very huge," says Davis, a longtime friend of Moultrie’s. "There are professional dancers who don’t necessarily get that opportunity. So, to be at the high school level, to work with a choreographer of that caliber, is pretty exceptional."

Moultrie — a Broadway veteran who has worked with stars including Beyoncé — is the first guest choreographer at the School of the Arts, which is currently in its third year of operation. And along with teaching them technique, Moultrie says he hopes to leave students with a lesson on the importance of work ethic. 

"I know with this generation, it’s a lot of ‘Get famous, fast.’ And I really like to push into them the hard work," he says. "Your brand is your hard work, and how you deal with people, how you create, and how you research. And then everything else falls into place."

Navigating election stress in a relationship

Nobody agrees with their partner on everything, but what happens if you don't align with their views on politics? Best-selling author and couple's therapist Dr. Stan Tatkin offers some ways you and your partner can handle those political difference.

Dr. Stan Tatkin on how to understand, create and sustain secure-functioning relationships: Dr. Stan Tatkin gives tips on how to navigate your relationship if you and your partner support different political parties. For more information on Dr. Tatkin, click here. 

Atlanta hosts NFL mascot summit

Mascots from the NFL and other organizations have gathered at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for their annual summit and competition. Buck Lanford got a sneak peek at all the chaos and fun.

The Falcons host the NFL Mascot Summit for the first time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: On March 17 to 20, the Falcons will be hosting the NFL Mascot Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This summit is held annually and is hosted by different mascots throughout the league. It's a chance for the NFL mascots to share ideas, share some laughs, and share the love with fans. Throughout the three days, mascots will learn from key stakeholders in the industry, attend community events, receive awards for their contributions to the mascot space, create content with one another, WWE, and other organizations. There will be around 16 NFL mascots participating this year.

Exploring the food of the Signia by Hilton Atlanta

The Signia by Hilton Atlanta opened its doors Downtown this past January and guests have been enjoying the meals prepared by executive chef Jeuel Ortiz ever since. Ortiz visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about the new hotel and make one of his signature dishes.

Cooking with Signia by Hilton Atlanta Executive Chef Jeuel Ortiz:  Chef Jeuel Ortiz demos a Burrata salad at the Good Day kitchen. The largest hotel in Downtown Atlanta in 40 years, the Signia by Hilton Atlanta features 976 rooms, 100,000 square feet of meeting space, and eight food and beverage options. 

'Diarra from Detroit' stars talk new series

What was supposed to be a benign search for a missing date turns into something much more for a divorced schoolteacher in the new dark comedy 'Diarra from Detroit.' Creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick and her co-star Jon Chaffin talked with Sharon Lawson about the series and it's connection to the Motor City.

Diarra Kilpatrick and Jon Chaffin on "Diarra From Detroit": "Diarra From Detroit" is the new original dark comedy about Diarra, who, after being ghosted, goes to search for her missing man and gets pulled into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole. Creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick and co-star Jon Chaffin talked all about the new series.

Bruno Mars gambling debt rumor goes viral

Bruno Mars has made it no secret that he likes to gamble, but rumors of him racking up a huge debt in Las Vegas are apparently not true. Entertainment contributor Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville digs deep into the story with Joanne Feldman.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: MGM Casino officials are denying a rumor that Bruno Mars owes them $50 million in gambling debts. Ms. Basketball has the details.