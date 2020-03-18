Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 18, 2020

Atlanta institution offers "Variety" of indoor activities:

Maybe you've got some dusty board games up in the closet, or a few old puzzles with missing pieces. But chances are, you're not really prepared for staying busy during this time of social distancing.

Thankfully, an Atlanta institution is filled with the kind of fun and games that'll help families pass the time -- and maybe even bond a little, too.

Richard's Variety Store has been locally owned and operated since 1951, and currently has two Metro Atlanta locations. The shelves at both are crammed full of games, puzzles, activity books, model kits, and more -- in other words, fun and often educational activities for family members of all ages.

While the stores remain open for now -- items may also be ordered online and shopped to customer's homes. Click here to look over the website and catalog of items. And for a look at some of our top picks, click the video player in this article.

WEB LINK:

http://www.richardsvarietystore.com/

