Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 17, 2025

Published  March 17, 2025 2:23pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Flannery O’Connor's 100th birthday celebration

Next week marks the 100th birthday of Georgia literary legend Flannery O’Connor — and her Milledgeville alma mater isn’t letting the occasion pass by without a series of events celebrating her life and legacy.

Number of measles cases grows to over 300

Three months in 2025, the United States has surpassed the total number of measles cases for all of last year. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on the outbreak.

David Banner talks about his role in BET+ series

Grammy Award-winning producer and rapper David Banner is showing off his acting chops as the antagonist on ''The Family Business: New Orleans.'' He sat down with Alex Whittler to talk playing a villain, producing commercials, and a lot more.

Disney's 1st look at ''Freakier Friday''

We're getting a first look at the ''Freaky Friday' sequel, ''Freakier Friday.'' Entertainment contributor Kierra M joined Natalie McCann with more on the highly-anticipated movie.

