Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 17, 2020

Palmetto restaurant finds ways to support "Family":

The restaurant industry is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which means owners are searching for new ways to serve their customers during a time of social distancing. And for one popular Palmetto eatery, that means not only instituting new delivery options but also helping to feed community kids who might be in need.

Frank's Family Restaurant in Palmetto is now offering curbside pickup for customers, along with free food delivery within a five-mile range. And because local children remain out of the classroom right now, the restaurant is also packing up free sack lunches for kids who may be in need of something to eat. Those lunches may be picked up daily between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to a note posted on the Frank's Family Restaurant Facebook page, "We have served this community for over 28 years now and so we would like to extend our services even more."

Frank's Family Restaurant is located at 1188 Collinsworth Road in Palmetto, just off of Interstate 85. It opens at 11 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

WEB LINK: https://www.facebook.com/Franks-Family-Restaurant-331940136902629/

SCAD grad makes TV magic for “The Resident”:

Not to ruin any of the TV magic here, but Matt Czuchry and Malcolm-Jamal Warner aren’t really doctors. But every week on the FOX hit “The Resident,” it’s their job to make us believe they are. And in the same way, it’s Dustin Berry’s job to make us believe they’re working in a real medical facility.

"We built an entire hospital that spans four sound stages, and when you walk in there, you think you are in a real hospital," Berry says.

Berry is a set buyer for “The Resident” – which essentially means he’s a professional shopper for the show: "My particular job is going and finding all the elements – down from the rugs, the lighting, all the small accessories – to make the audience feel like they're watching a real, live environment."

Berry says being a set buyer is something he never ever dreamed was possible. But after studying film and television at SCAD, his career path shifted into focus.

"I got on my first production, which was a little Disney movie filming in Savannah, and I got on the art department as a PA, and I was like, ‘Wow, I really love this creative vibe that's happening.’ So I worked on a couple of shows in that department, and then went back to grad school for Interior Design to sort of meld those together for set decoration."

Along with “The Resident,” Berry has worked on projects including “The Haunting of Hill House” and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Every project, he says, is a new challenge …and a new thrill.

“It is fun to see your work on-screen. And millions of other people get to see it, too."

WEB LINK: https://www.fox.com/the-resident/

Dr. Ian Smith talks to Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson about maintaining your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak:

Dr. Ian Smith is a physician, author and TV personality and is known for his best selling books "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" and "Super Shred." Smith joins Sharon Lawson via Skype with tips on how to strengthen your immune system during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on Dr. Ian Smith, you can click here.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out magazine Skypes with Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about major event cancellations due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.