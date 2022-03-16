Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 16, 2022

Buckle up! The Atlanta International Auto Show turns 40:

There’s an old saying that "life begins at forty" — and if that’s true, then it’s a very exciting year for the Atlanta International Auto Show.

The 40th annual show takes over the Georgia World Congress Center Building C on Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20, filling the venue with the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs from the world’s leading manufacturers. In other words, it’s a literal "one-stop shop" for those in the market for a new car, eliminating the need to jump from car dealership to car dealership by bringing the area’s top dealerships all under one roof. The show is the largest event of its kind in the Southeast and presented by the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association, which is made up of more than 130 franchised new car and truck dealers from throughout Metro Atlanta.

Of course, if you’ve ever seen the Atlanta International Auto Show featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past (and we’ve spent many, many mornings there!), you know there’s a lot more than just car shopping on the agenda. The show also features interactive displays and simulators, classic car exhibits, special guest appearances, and ride-and-drive experiences.

Hours for this year’s show are noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. For more information on this year’s show, click here.

We spent the morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s show, a day before it opens to the public. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

"MasterChef Junior" season 8 Atlanta contestant A’Dan: In the premiere episode, "Punch And Munch," the pint-sized contestants must punch a hole through a wall of mystery ingredients and make a dish featuring the item in their respective squares. The season premiere of "MasterChef Junior" is Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Reuben Spring Rolls from Chef Robert Mitchell with Bold Catering and Design: For today's recipe see below. For more information on Chef Robert Mitchell click here.

Reuben Spring Rolls (Yield 12 rolls)

1 pkg spring roll wrappers (25 sheets)

12oz cooked chopped corned beef brisket

4 slices Swiss cheese, cut into thin strips

1 cup sauerkraut drained well

1 whole egg

1/4 cup water

Beginning with one wrapper in a diamond shape in front of you. Lightly egg wash all sides. Place 1/3 piece of Swiss cheese in the middle. Top with 1 oz corned beef followed by 1 tablespoon drained sauerkraut.

Rolling from bottom up, roll bottom corner 3/4 way to the top. Pull tight towards yourself. It is important for the roll to be tight and free of as much air as possible. Roll halfway up (to the side corners). Fold in both sides and continue rolling, keeping it tight all the way up.

Using a large pot, fill 2 inches of canola oil and warm over medium heat to 350 degrees. Fry in batches (3-4 at a time) until golden brown and crispy and internal temperature is 165 degrees. Carefully remove from hot oil and place on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil.

Serve with Russian dressing.

If freezing, lay out on a baking sheet, not touching one another, and place in freezer overnight. Next day once frozen you can line them up and wrap in foil and place in a ziploc bag where they will hold for weeks in your freezer

Corned Beef Hash (Yield 2 servings)

1/3# leftover boiled, diced potatoes

1/2 cup leftover cooked cabbage

1/3# leftover shredded corned beef

1/4 cup sliced green onion

2 eggs

Hollandaise if desired

Warm 2 tablespoons butter over medium high heat. Once melted add potatoes and corned beef. Allow to brown and caramelized before tossing and adding cabbage. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cool eggs desired method. Over easy, poached, scrambled all work well.

Plate your hash on bottom of plate, top with eggs of your preference and hollandaise if using.

Hot 107.9's Incognito talks the latest entertainment news: Catch Incognito on HOT 107.9 weeknights at 7.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.