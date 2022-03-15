Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 15, 2022

Chattahoochee Nature Center unveils new boardwalk and bridge:

Staffers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell say their goal has always been to connect people with nature. Now, that connection is more literal than ever, thanks to the addition of some exciting new infrastructure.

This morning, the team at the Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating the grand opening of a new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge with a special ceremony and ribbon cutting. The new river boardwalk trail is a restoration of the existing boardwalk, which developers say was done using environmentally sustainable materials; the bridge, meanwhile, stretches over Willeo Road and provides a long-awaited connection between the CNC’s main campus to the boardwalk.

Just in case you’ve never stopped by (or seen our many morning adventures there on Good Day Atlanta), the Chattahoochee Nature Center is spread out over 127 acres along the Chattahoochee River in Roswell, hosting more than 140,000 visitors per year and offering year-round educational and recreation programming. The CNC is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

We spent the morning checking out the new additions at the Chattahoochee Nature Center — click the video player in this article to see more! And the community grand opening for the new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, starting at noon.

Rebecca Lynn Pope talks new show on OWN Network, "Marry Me Now": The series is hosted by relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope as she guides real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage. The series will also stream the same day on Discovery+.

Futuristic drama "DMZ" to premiere this week: "DMZ" is a new limited series based on a DC comic series that will premiere on HBO Max. Most of the episodes were filmed right here in Atlanta. "DMZ's" acclaimed director Ava Durvernay and writer Roberto Patino join us live on "Good Day Atlanta" with a preview of what to expect in the terrifying and thrilling series that stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. For more information click here.

America’s "No Sugar Baker" Jayne Jones talks National Nutrition Month: You may have heard of dextrose, fructose, and maltose, but did you know that sugar goes by more than 50 other names as well? Check out some of her non-sugar recipes here.

Pet of the day from FurKids Rescue Shelter: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.