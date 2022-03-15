Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 15, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Chattahoochee Nature Center unveils new river boardwalk trail

The team at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell is celebrating the grand opening of a new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge with a special ceremony and ribbon cutting.

Staffers at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell say their goal has always been to connect people with nature. Now, that connection is more literal than ever, thanks to the addition of some exciting new infrastructure.

This morning, the team at the Chattahoochee Nature Center is celebrating the grand opening of a new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge with a special ceremony and ribbon cutting. The new river boardwalk trail is a restoration of the existing boardwalk, which developers say was done using environmentally sustainable materials; the bridge, meanwhile, stretches over Willeo Road and provides a long-awaited connection between the CNC’s main campus to the boardwalk.

Just in case you’ve never stopped by (or seen our many morning adventures there on Good Day Atlanta), the Chattahoochee Nature Center is spread out over 127 acres along the Chattahoochee River in Roswell, hosting more than 140,000 visitors per year and offering year-round educational and recreation programming. The CNC is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

We spent the morning checking out the new additions at the Chattahoochee Nature Center — click the video player in this article to see more! And the community grand opening for the new river boardwalk trail and connection bridge is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, starting at noon.

Relationship coach Rebecca Lynn Pope gives proposals a modern twist in new show

In 'Marry Me Now,' relationship coach Rebecca Lynn Pope stepping in to help women who are stick of waiting pop the question to their man.

Rebecca Lynn Pope talks new show on OWN Network, "Marry Me Now": The series is hosted by relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope as she guides real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage.  The series will also stream the same day on Discovery+. 

Ava Duvernay and Robert Patino talk new futuristic drama 'DMZ'

Based on the DC comic, the futuristic drama 'DMZ' follows a mom who goes into what used to be New York City to find her son. Ava Duvernay teams up with Robert Patino for this terrifying, thrilling, and intense limited series on HBO Max.

Futuristic drama "DMZ" to premiere this week: "DMZ" is a new limited series based on a DC comic series that will premiere on HBO Max.  Most of the episodes were filmed right here in Atlanta. "DMZ's" acclaimed director Ava Durvernay and writer Roberto Patino join us live on "Good Day Atlanta" with a preview of what to expect in the terrifying and thrilling series that stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. For more information click here.

Jayne Jones suggests baked goodies without the sugar

March is National Nutrition Month, meaning it's a good time to evaluate your eating habits when it comes to sugar. But if you're thinking cutting out sugar means so more tasty baked goods, America's 'No Sugar Baker' Jayne Jones says you should think again.

America’s "No Sugar Baker" Jayne Jones talks National Nutrition Month: You may have heard of dextrose, fructose, and maltose, but did you know that sugar goes by more than 50 other names as well? Check out some of her non-sugar recipes here.

Pet of the Day from FurKids

Haelan loves nature, taking a run around the yard, and going for long walks. He will take some time warming up to other dogs, but he loves people.

Pet of the day from FurKids Rescue Shelter:  For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.  