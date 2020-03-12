Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: March 13, 2020



"On Your Feet!": It’s been 35 years since a song called "Conga" catapulted Miami Sound Machine and its lead singer, Gloria Estefan to worldwide fame. That Top 10 hit was followed by a string of exciting singles, including Bad Boy, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, and 1-2-3. Now, those songs are rocking audiences all over again, thanks to a hit musical making its Southeastern premiere at Lawrenceville’s Aurora Theatre. On Your Feet! is based on the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and first opened on Broadway in 2015. Featuring a score made up of the couple’s most successful songs (including the #1 hits Anything For You and Coming Out Of The Dark”), the energetic musical chronicles the Cuban-American couple’s rise to success, from their crossover hits with Miami Sound Machine to Gloria’s award-winning solo career. Aurora Theatre’s production, which opened March 5th and runs through April 12th, is directed by Justin Anderson and stars María Bilbao and Max J. Cervantes as Gloria and Emilio Estefan. It's the first time On Your Feet! has been staged in the Southeast. Performances of the show take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Aurora Theatre is located at 127 East Pike Street in Lawrenceville.

Burgers with Buck: Burgers & Brews Week returns to Gwinnett County with more burgers, more brews, and more Burgerhead. Buck stopped by La Belle Vie, and had a tasst of their Frenchie. It's made with Red wine braised short rib smothered with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese, topped with a burgundy BBQ glaze, Dijon aioli, arugula and onion ring on a ciabatta bun. Enjoy 7 Days of $7 Burgers March 15-21, 2020 in Gwinnett County. To see which restaurants are participating click here.

Nickelodeon show "Young Dylan": Dylan Gilmer stops by Good Day Atlanta and talks to Alyse about going from a kid who went viral, to now having his own show on Nickelodeon. When Dylan’s grandmother realizes raising her grandson is too much to take on, she decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson, his wife Yasmine and their two kids Rebecca and Charlie. Perry made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October when Gilmer was a guest and announced that the young rapper would be starring in his own series, after Dylan went viral for his music. "Young Dylan" airs on Nickelodeon Saturday nights at 8:30 P.M.

Professional Bull Rider: Ezekiel "Blue" Mitchell may be the only professional bull rider to have learned the sport on YouTube. Unlike most PBR bull riders, Mitchell didn’t get on any animals as a child; instead, he was exposed to the sport by his father who was an equine dentist. He'll ve riding at the Gwinnett Invitational Unleash The Beast Duluth. The competition is at Infinite Energy Center Mar 14th at 6:45 PM and Mar 15th1:45 PM

Pike Nurseries: Spring officially starts next week and signs of spring blooms are everywhere! If you love seeing all the colorful landscapes,Pike Nurseries talks about some shrubs you can add to your own yard to boost curb appeal and get some spring color right now!