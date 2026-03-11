Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 11, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for March 11:

Jamel Anderson, founder of Fanmire, talks whether sports organizations are taking fan engagement too far: After all the chaos of the Atlanta Hawks having a Magic City night went viral on social media, which ultimately led to a cancellation, some people are wondering if sports and fandom are going too far. Jamel Anderson gives his thoughts.

Rose Byrne headlines inspiring real-life drama "Tow": Rose Byrne will be among the nominees for Best Actress at this weekend’s Academy Awards (for her work in the film "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"), but she’s already gaining critical acclaim for her next movie. Byrne stars as Amanda Ogle in "Tow," which tells the real-life story of a woman living in her Toyota Camry, and her legal fight to get the car back after it’s stolen and impounded. READ FULL STORY

Good Day Guess Who Week 6: This week's guest was not only known in Atlanta, but many of us have watched him nationally on TV. Find out if the anchors could guess who this week's mystery guess was.

The Bonnie Banks gives her short list of influential women to highlight this month: March is International Women's Month, and Bonnie Banks gives a list of some women she'd like to highlight.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Jack. Click here