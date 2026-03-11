Rose Byrne headlines inspiring real-life drama 'Tow' 

The Brief Rose Byrne stars in the upcoming film "Tow," based on the real-life story of a woman fighting to reclaim her impounded car. The movie also features Dominic Sessa, Demi Lovato, Simon Rex, and Octavia Spencer. "Tow" opens exclusively in theaters on March 20.



Rose Byrne will be among the nominees for Best Actress at this weekend’s Academy Awards (for her work in the film "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"), but she’s already gaining critical acclaim for her next movie.

Byrne stars as Amanda Ogle in "Tow," which tells the real-life story of a woman living in her Toyota Camry and her legal fight to get the car back after it’s stolen and impounded. The film was directed by Stephanie Laing and co-stars Demi Lovato, Simon Rex, Elsie Fisher, Corbin Bernsen, and Academy Award winners Ariana DeBose and Octavia Spencer.

"Amanda, in real life, really has this wonderful look," says Byrne about the physical transformation required for the role. "She used to be a goth, and then she was punk, and now there’s like this ‘baby doll’ sort of rockabilly look that she has. And I was just obsessed with it, because it felt like a way into the character, of her armor that she puts on every day."

Dominic Sessa also stars in "Tow" as Ogle’s young lawyer. The actor has been an in-demand presence in film since his debut in 2023’s Oscar-winning "The Holdovers."

"I think I've been really lucky working with people like Rose, for example. They just give me space," says Sessa. "Every veteran I've worked with has been so open to helping me and just letting me figure it out and letting me learn and discover. There's just been a good level of trust that I've gotten."

"Tow" is set to open exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 20, from Roadside Attractions and Vertical. Click the video player in this article to hear more of our interviews with the film’s stars.