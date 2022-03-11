Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 11, 2022

Burgers with Buck visits Gwinnett County's Stage Kitchen and Bar: Gwinnett County Burger Week is back and better than ever. And if you're feeling the craving for a delicious burger, Stage is the perfect place to make your debut. Click here to check out the menu.

Tossed Out Treasures: The Sandy Springs Society's longest-running fundraiser Tossed Out Treasures is taking place starting Friday. It is a green movement that focuses on reselling, reusing and re-purposing designer clothing and high-end accessories along with jewelry, antiques and other items. All unsold items will be donated to charities.For more information on the event click here.

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" Apple TV series: Ptolemy Grey, 91, is on the brink of sinking into dementia, but he experiences a seismic shift when given the opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and he uses this fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew's death and come to terms with his past. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams. The first three episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+. Watch here.

DeVaughn Nixon talks his role in the HBO Max series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty": "Winning Time" is a dramatic miniseries about the glitz and glamour of 1980s Los Angeles and the rise of the NBA's Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss, and Magic Johnson. DeVaughn plays the role of his father Norm Nixon, a former LA Laker. He is also the step-son of Debbie Allen. "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is streaming on HBO Max now with new episodes every Sunday. Watch the trailer here.

Isaiah John talks his role in FX's "Snowfall": "Snowfall" is officially the "most watched show" across all FX networks. Atlanta-native Isaiah John plays Leon Simmons, Franklin’s life-long friend on the series, and he talks Snowfall’s success in captivating audiences and what viewers can expect from the rest of season five. Snowfall airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Click here to watch this season's trailer.

Willie Moore Jr. talks about the power of mentoring: For more information on the "Willie Moore Jr. Show" on Praise 102.9 click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information click here.