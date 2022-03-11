Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 11, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Burgers with Buck visits Gwinnet County's Stage Kitchen and Bar

Gwinnett County Burger Week is back and better than ever. And if you're feeling the craving for a delicious burger, Stage is the perfect place to make your debut.

Tossed Out Treasures shopping experience opens doors in Sandy Springs

Tossed Out Treasures in Sandy Springs is your opportunity to upcycle and get new to you items in a budget-friendly way. Joan Plunkett joins Good Day live from the event where the doors just opened.

Stars of 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' talk about adapting book in Atlanta

Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson says 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' is a passion project after he fell in love with the book of the same name. Jackson and the other stars of the film spoke to Good Day's Paul Milliken about the fascinating new series that was filmed in metro Atlanta.

Actor DeVaughn Nixon heads to the court on HBO Max's 'Winning Time'

The Lakers in the 80s became the stuff of legend, and a new HBO Max series is taking a look at the rise of the basketball dynasty. Actor DeVaughn Nixon plays his own father on the new show, and he joins Good Day to talk portraying his dad.

Actor Isaiah John talks season five of 'Snowfall'

Now in it's fifth season, 'Snowfall' has become FX's most watched show. The new season, set in 1986, started last month. Actor and Atlanta native Isaiah John plays Franklin Saint's righthand man Leon, and he joins Good Day to talk about the new season.

Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. on the importance of mentoring the youth

With violence involving the youth escalating in metro Atlanta, adults need to what they can to help prevent any more crime. Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. talks about how mentorship can make a difference in an at-risk child's life.

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

Cranberry is playful and loves his walks and chew toys. He knows a few commands and is good with other dogs as well as kids.

