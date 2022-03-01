Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 1, 2022

Atlanta Film Festival helps short film gain Oscar nomination:

Cast and crew of the short film "The Dress" are celebrating their recent Academy Award nomination — and the writer-director says Atlanta played a big role in helping it happen.

Tadeusz Łysiak wrote and directed "The Dress," which is now nominated for this year’s Best Live Action Short Film Academy Award. Łysiak made the film as a student at the Warsaw Film School in Poland, and it screened at film festivals around the world. But it was the award he won at last year’s Atlanta Film Festival — an Academy Award-qualifying festival in several categories — which allowed the film to be considered for the Oscar.

"I always talk about Atlanta Film Festival because this is the festival that is really close to my heart," says the young filmmaker. "They greeted me really warmly in Atlanta, even though it was online only, because of COVID-times. I really have a strong emotion about Atlanta Film Festival, and I’ve talked about it with the director of the festival. And he invited me to go there sometime and maybe do a screening of ‘The Dress’ … I’m really hoping we can arrange that."

"The Dress" stars Anna Dzieduszycka and centers on a woman of short stature and her desire for love, and the way she’s treated by others around her. Co-founder and chancellor of the Warsaw Film School Maciej Ślesicki shares the nomination with Łysiak, and the team plans to attend the Academy Awards ceremony on March 27 in Los Angeles.

Live Mardi Gras interview on the parade route in New Orleans: The last day of Carnival and the day before Ash Wednesday, Fat Tuesday is the intertwining of a period of festivals and feasts that lead to a time of fasting and reflection. Also known as Shrove Tuesday and Mardi Gras, this enduring celebration has many traditions and deep roots around the world.

Guy Torry talks his three-part docuseries ‘Phat Tuesdays": The series highlights how Guy Torry redefined Black comedy. The docuseries includes interviews with Dave Chappell, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon, Steve Harvey, Jay Pharoah, Regina King, Snoop Dogg, and Bob Saget in his last interview. Click here to watch the trailer. Guy will also be performing at the Atlanta Comedy Theater April 22 to April 24. Get your tickets here.

It's National Pancake Day: Snooze Eatery shows us some of their famous pancakes, and invites you to join them for a week-long celebration. Click here for more information.

Ms. Basketball talks Women's History Month and how to celebrate: Women's History Month is a month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. Ms. Basketball discuss ways to celebrate this month. Follow her on Instagram @MsBasketball1

Helen Rice Lake joins us from Edward Jones to talk about grocery store prices, gas prices, and inflation: For more information click here.

