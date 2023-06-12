Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 9, 2023

Survival of the slowest, the newest exhibit inside Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum: Opening to the public tomorrow and remaining on display through early September, the exhibit highlights animals that don’t always get the lion’s share of attention — species often considered slower and weaker, but that actually have unique adaptations to help them thrived in the wild. And you can’t really have an exhibit about animals without actual animals, so "Survival of the Slowest" features more than a dozen of them, including a two-toed sloth, bearded dragon, and hedgehog. We’re told by exhibit designers (Little Ray’s Nature Centres, in partnership with the Canadian Museum of Nature) that most of the animals featured are rescues which cannot be released back into the wild, and that they’re regularly rotated to allow for "quiet time" out of the public eye.

College Football Hall of Fame inductees announcement: An exciting day as we are announcing the Georgia High School Hall of fame class of 2023 class. Watch as we surprise High 5 Sports DJ Shockley also.

National Egg Roll Day is June 10 and Natalie Keng shows us an easy recipe: Here with her debut cookbook, Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea is Natalie Keng the Sauce Maven, who grew up right here in Smyrna and has created 100 Asian and Southern fusion dishes and drinks, including the beloved egg roll. Click here to purchase the book.

Duck-a-La-Maven Hand-rolled Egg Roll

How to Roll

Pick up egg roll wrappers at the grocery store

Make the slurry paste from one large egg, beaten, or one T of flour and 2 t of water, combined

Lay the wrapper on a diagonal with a corner closest to you. 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock

Spoon in 1/4 cup filling mixture

Roll the corner up and over mixture, then fold in the left and right sides toward the center

Continue rolling away from you; use a dab of slurry as glue to seal the edges like an envelope

How to Cook

You can bake or fry, but make sure the roll is crispy, not soggy.

Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Melvin Gregg, and X Mayo talk The blackening: The Blackening Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive.

Producer Lalene Shepard of Suge Knight's upcoming docuseries "Suge' dropping this Fall: The pair will be starting their multi-city casting call in Atlanta. Suge Knight will be narrating the scripted series from jail and is strongly looking for raw new talent and hopes to find the right roster that will share the remarkable rise and fall of the record label mogul. BLK Prime is a subscription video on demand platform that offers commercial free and multi-cultural content. BLK Prime is honored to be behind this long-awaited series. Atlanta's casting call will be followed by stops in New York, Balitmore, Los Angeles and Oakland. The Atlanta casting call is happening Saturday from 11 to 7 at Courtyard Marriott Downtown -133 Carnegie Way NW.

Pike Nurseries gives Heat loving gardens tips: To find a Pike Nurseries near you click here.