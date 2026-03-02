Former Georcia Tech QB Dominiq Ponder killed in Colorado crash

article

The Brief 23-year-old Colorado quarterback and former Yellow Jacket Dominiq Ponder. Ponder passed away in a car accident early Sunday morning. The junior was entering his third season with Colorado after transferring from Georgia Tech.



Dominiq Ponder, a quarterback for the University of Colorado and former Georgia Tech player, died early Sunday morning following a vehicle crash. He was 23 years old.

What we know:

Ponder was a junior entering his third season with the Buffaloes. A versatile athlete, he arrived in Boulder after previous stints at Bethune-Cookman and Georgia Tech.

What they're saying:

University officials and the coaching staff released the following statement:

"The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder ," said Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo . "He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time."