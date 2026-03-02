Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating an early morning shooting at a local apartment complex that left a child injured on Monday.
What we know:
Officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the Park at Somerset apartments on Abberley Way in Stone Mountain around 2 a.m. following a call for help.
According to law enforcement on the scene, a child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Authorities confirmed the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Investigators have focused their efforts on a specific unit within the complex, identified by a blue door where the incident is believed to have occurred.
What we don't know:
As of Monday morning, many questions remain unanswered, including the age of the child and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.
Police have not yet released information regarding a potential suspect or whether any arrests have been made.