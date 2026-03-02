Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex

The Brief A child was shot and wounded at the Park at Somerset apartment complex in Stone Mountain. The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; no suspect information has been released. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, with DeKalb County police currently investigating the cause.



DeKalb County police are investigating an early morning shooting at a local apartment complex that left a child injured on Monday.

What we know:

Officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the Park at Somerset apartments on Abberley Way in Stone Mountain around 2 a.m. following a call for help.

According to law enforcement on the scene, a child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Authorities confirmed the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators have focused their efforts on a specific unit within the complex, identified by a blue door where the incident is believed to have occurred.

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, many questions remain unanswered, including the age of the child and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Police have not yet released information regarding a potential suspect or whether any arrests have been made.