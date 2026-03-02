Expand / Collapse search

Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex

By
Published  March 2, 2026 5:17am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Child shot at apartment complex in DeKalb County

Child shot at apartment complex in DeKalb County

A child was reportedly shot at an apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area of DeKalb County early Monday. Age is unknown at this time. Child expected to survive. Breaking news report. Kaitlyn Pratt reporting. 

The Brief

    • A child was shot and wounded at the Park at Somerset apartment complex in Stone Mountain.
    • The child was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; no suspect information has been released.
    • The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, with DeKalb County police currently investigating the cause.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating an early morning shooting at a local apartment complex that left a child injured on Monday.

What we know:

Officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the Park at Somerset apartments on Abberley Way in Stone Mountain around 2 a.m. following a call for help.

According to law enforcement on the scene, a child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Authorities confirmed the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators have focused their efforts on a specific unit within the complex, identified by a blue door where the incident is believed to have occurred. 

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, many questions remain unanswered, including the age of the child and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Police have not yet released information regarding a potential suspect or whether any arrests have been made.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original reporting with on-the-scene reporting. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews