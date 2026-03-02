Motorcyclist killed in Sunday collision in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening following a head-on collision on Ebenezer Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
What we know:
Authorities identified the deceased as Nicholas Karatonis. Investigators say that at approximately 6 p.m., Karatonis was traveling southbound when his motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.
The motorcycle then collided with a Honda. Karatonis was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants, ages 81 and 49, inside the Honda were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as minor.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.