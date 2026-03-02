Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday collision in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 2, 2026 6:41am EST
The Brief

    • A motorcyclist died after crossing into oncoming traffic on Ebenezer Road.
    • Nicholas Karatonis, 31, died at the scene; two others suffered minor injuries.
    • Cobb County police are working to determine why the rider lost control.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening following a head-on collision on Ebenezer Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

Authorities identified the deceased as Nicholas Karatonis. Investigators say that at approximately 6 p.m., Karatonis was traveling southbound when his motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle then collided with a Honda. Karatonis was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants, ages 81 and 49, inside the Honda were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as minor. 

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information provided via press release from Cobb County Police Department. 

