Motorcyclist killed in Sunday collision in Cobb County

The Brief A motorcyclist died after crossing into oncoming traffic on Ebenezer Road. Nicholas Karatonis, 31, died at the scene; two others suffered minor injuries. Cobb County police are working to determine why the rider lost control.



A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening following a head-on collision on Ebenezer Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

Authorities identified the deceased as Nicholas Karatonis. Investigators say that at approximately 6 p.m., Karatonis was traveling southbound when his motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle then collided with a Honda. Karatonis was pronounced dead at the scene. Two occupants, ages 81 and 49, inside the Honda were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as minor.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.