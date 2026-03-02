Home catches fire on Peyton Road in SW Atlanta

article

The Brief A residential property on Peyton Road in Southwest Atlanta. The main floor of the home was completely destroyed by an overnight blaze. No injuries were reported, as the homeowner was away when the fire broke out.



A southwest Atlanta house was severely damaged early Monday morning after a fire tore through the residence, officials said.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched to the home on Peyton Road around 1 a.m. following reports of a blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters found the main floor of the structure heavily engulfed in flames.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire, and emergency responders reported no injuries.

What we don't know:

While the main floor was destroyed, the cause of the fire remains under investigation as investigators work to determine where the flames originated.