Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 9, 2021

Atlanta Ice Theatre hosts annual show on Saturday:

It’s a team sport that combines the athleticism of figure skating with the drama and artistry of theatre and dance. Never heard of Theatre On Ice? Don’t worry — there’s a great opportunity to learn all about it right here in metro Atlanta this weekend.

The 5th Annual Atlanta Ice Theatre Celebration is happening this Saturday, June 12 at the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth, featuring solo and team performances from Atlanta Ice Theatre’s intermediate, junior, and adult skaters. You might remember seeing Atlanta Ice Theatre featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2016; as the first Theatre On Ice team in Georgia, the program’s athletes have helped introduce local audiences to this unique form of competitive figure skating.

So, what is Theatre On Ice (TOI) exactly? Think of it as a mix of the competitive figure skating you’ve seen during the Olympics and the drama and artistry of theatre and dance. According to U.S. Figure Skating, TOI teams are made up of eight to 24 skaters, all of whom work together on the ice to tell a specific story.

The 5th Annual Atlanta Ice Theatre Celebration will cost $10 for general admission and runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Atlanta IceForum is located at 2300 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth. For more information on Atlanta Ice Theatre and this weekend’s event, click here.

Since it’s been a long time since we visited with Atlanta Ice Theatre, it seemed like a good opportunity to make a return trip to Duluth to see how the team has grown over the years. Click the video player to check out our morning on the ice!

Classix 102.9 radio personality Niecey Shaw shares the latest celebrity news:

Tyler Perry announced to fans on social media that Madea will soon return! A few years ago, Perry announced that Madea's last hurrah would be in the film "A Madea Family Funeral," but now he says we all need a little laughter, and Mabel Simmons will make a return.

Niecey Shaw of Classix 102.9 tells us where we will be able to watch America's favorite great-aunt. For more information on Niecey Shaw follow her on Instagram @nieceyshaw.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.