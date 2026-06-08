Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 8, 2026

Local small business "pop up" in downtown Atlanta thanks to unique program: The World Cup is about to bring visitors from around the globe to Atlanta — and more than a dozen locally-owned businesses are ready to take advantage of the tourism to grow their brands. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a look at the city’s exciting new Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund in action, visiting businesses including Dough in the Box and Swiftly Vintage in their new temporary storefronts. The Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund is administered by Downtown Atlanta, Inc. in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta, and the mission of the program is twofold: give small businesses the opportunity to set up in storefront locations ahead of big events like the World Cup, and to fill otherwise vacant small retail spaces in areas like Sweet Auburn, Castleberry Hill, Fairlie-Poplar, and South Downtown.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: We've been hearing about the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa for months, and recent reports involving Americans working in the region have brought renewed attention to the situation. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer is here to discuss the latest on the outbreak and discuss how concerned we should be.

Alexander Kopelman, on social media: connection, comparison, and mental health: How parents can talk with kids about digital stress, body image, bullying, and constant comparison without turning every conversation into a fight

Mz. Shyneka has the latest in entertainment news: Simone Biles takes to social media after a health scare, Pink shines at the Tony Awards and Meg Thee Stallion could be facing legal troubles. Listen to Mz. Shyneka on The Streetz Morning Takeover on 94.5

Pet of the day: For more on Bo click here, and for more on Blanco, click here.