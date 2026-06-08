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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 8, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 8, 2026 12:17 PM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 12:17 PM EDT
World Cup tourism prompts creation of Atlanta business fund
World Cup tourism prompts creation of Atlanta business fund

World Cup tourism prompts creation of Atlanta business fund

A new city fund is helping more than a dozen locally owned small businesses open downtown Atlanta storefronts to capitalize on global tourism ahead of the World Cup.  

Atlanta - Local small business "pop up" in downtown Atlanta thanks to unique program: The World Cup is about to bring visitors from around the globe to Atlanta — and more than a dozen locally-owned businesses are ready to take advantage of the tourism to grow their brands. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a look at the city’s exciting new Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund in action, visiting businesses including Dough in the Box and Swiftly Vintage in their new temporary storefronts. The Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund is administered by Downtown Atlanta, Inc. in partnership with Invest Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta, and the mission of the program is twofold: give small businesses the opportunity to set up in storefront locations ahead of big events like the World Cup, and to fill otherwise vacant small retail spaces in areas like Sweet Auburn, Castleberry Hill, Fairlie-Poplar, and South Downtown.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: We've been hearing about the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa for months, and recent reports involving Americans working in the region have brought renewed attention to the situation.  Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer is here to discuss the latest on the outbreak and discuss how concerned we should be.

Social Media: Connections, comparison and mental health
Social Media: Connections, comparison and mental health

Social Media: Connections, comparison and mental health

Alexander Kopelman talks his new book and ways to help kids kick the social media habit

Alexander Kopelman, on social media: connection, comparison, and mental health: How parents can talk with kids about digital stress, body image, bullying, and constant comparison without turning every conversation into a fight

Mz. Shyneka gives the latest in entertainment headlines
Mz. Shyneka gives the latest in entertainment headlines

Mz. Shyneka gives the latest in entertainment headlines

The news spans from Simone Biles, a Tony Awards recap, and Megan Thee Stallion being named in a legal issue. 

Mz. Shyneka has the latest in entertainment news: Simone Biles takes to social media after a health scare, Pink shines at the Tony Awards and Meg Thee Stallion could be facing legal troubles. Listen to Mz. Shyneka on The Streetz Morning Takeover on 94.5

Pet of the day: Bo & Blanco
Pet of the day: Bo & Blanco

Pet of the day: Bo & Blanco

Ginny Miller Rescue Group and Atlanta Boxer Rescue bring in pets for adoption

Pet of the day: For more on Bo click here, and for more on Blanco, click here. 

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