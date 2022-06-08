Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 8, 2022

Paul chats with a metro Atlanta pilot who did stunt work for "Top Gun: Maverick": Right now, "Top Gun: Maverick" is the number one movie in the world. The sequel was released more than 30 years after the first. Atlanta-born pilot Commander Frank J. Weisser did stunt work for the film, and Paul Milliken got to chat with him about his experience. Watch the trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick" here.

Cybersecurity expert Reid Novotny gives tips for keeping kids safe online: School is out for summer and that means kids are home and will be glued to their electronic devices even more than they already are. Cybercriminals are well aware of this, and they’re targeting your kids every move online. How can you keep them safe? Reid Novotny shares five tips for parents to keep their kids safe online this summer:

1. No Such Thing as a Free App: Kids download "free" apps to play games and be social at an alarming rate. Oftentimes developers use more than simple advertising to fund their apps, and they may contain spyware and malware. So, while a chance to play a cool new game for free may seem harmless, in the end it carries all sorts of consequences of spying on your kid’s online activities to stealing personal information.

2. Protect Your Face: Did you ever have your kid show you what they might look like in 30 years on a website? Although fun, the goal of most of these games is to steal your identity. Once the cybercriminals have your kid’s face, they can easily break into any account that was set up using facial recognition like bank accounts and credit card accounts. Tell your kids to avoid these websites at all costs.

3. Not Your Father’s Chain Letter: "Send this message to 10 friends or else" has been around for over 130 years but now is skyrocketing through text messages. SMS phishing "smishing" can ask for innocuous information, like your favorite color, to guess your password. The rule is simple: if you don’t know who the text or email is from, don’t respond. Don’t even reply with something nasty because sometimes the criminal just wants to know if your number is active.

4. A Picture Worth more than 1,000 Words: Cell phones in your kid’s hands can take more than a thousand pictures a day of the most mundane objects. Just know, they also contain physical location information if you are not careful. Cybercriminals use your location for a variety of reasons, so just be careful who your kids share those photos with or where they post them.

5. Trust No One: Making new friends online is great but if you have not met them IRL (in real life) than they could be your kid’s age or a predator looking to befriend your child. Have a healthy skepticism of absolutely everyone online. Before your kids meet any of these people in-person, have them do a Facetime or Zoom call to verify they are who they say they are.

Super producer Hitmaka talks news music and more: Grammy-nominated producer Hitmaka talks about his production on "Mind Yo Business," by Atlanta artist Lakeyah featuring Latto. He also had a hand in Megan Thee Stallion’s "Plan B," and Arin Ray's "Bad Idea". Hitmaka also has other things in the works including more singles, a producer album, and executive produced albums for [Jim Jones, Tink]. Keep up with Hitmaka on social media @Hitmaka

Radio personality "Mo Quick" talks upcoming mother-daughter event happening in Atlanta: The Mother & Daughter Tea Party is happening on July 9. This is an event for mothers, daughters, grandmothers, great-grandmothers; bring all generations! Come and experience a bond strengthening Tea Party. For tickets and more information click here. Keep up with Mo on the "Mo Show" middays from 10 til 3 on HOT 107.9